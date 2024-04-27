The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Louisiana f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Louisiana cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Louisiana is worth $198,300. But across the 18 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from $150,600 to $292,100.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Louisiana, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 18 Louisiana cities with available data from the ACS, half have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but two of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $57,852. Similarly, most of Louisiana’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Louisiana.

18. New Iberia

Median home value: $150,600

$150,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 51.0%

51.0% Median household income: $47,108

$47,108 Total population: 28,363

17. Monroe

Median home value: $158,200

$158,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 44.6%

44.6% Median household income: $36,550

$36,550 Total population: 47,631

16. Marrero

Median home value: $163,200

$163,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 67.8%

67.8% Median household income: $47,757

$47,757 Total population: 32,003

15. Shreveport

Median home value: $168,900

$168,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $45,967

$45,967 Total population: 186,183

14. Alexandria

Median home value: $179,900

$179,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $49,049

$49,049 Total population: 45,133

13. Laplace

Median home value: $181,600

$181,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 77.5%

77.5% Median household income: $70,172

$70,172 Total population: 28,956

12. Bossier City

Median home value: $187,000

$187,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 53.9%

53.9% Median household income: $54,100

$54,100 Total population: 62,971

11. Lake Charles

Median home value: $191,200

$191,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate: 57.6%

57.6% Median household income: $54,761

$54,761 Total population: 82,430

10. Slidell

Median home value: $193,600

$193,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 70.3%

70.3% Median household income: $63,004

$63,004 Total population: 28,690

9. Houma

Median home value: $199,100

$199,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%

1.8% Homeownership rate: 70.1%

70.1% Median household income: $56,823

$56,823 Total population: 33,094

8. Terrytown

Median home value: $201,500

$201,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 46.4%

46.4% Median household income: $56,877

$56,877 Total population: 26,105

7. Baton Rouge

Median home value: $217,700

$217,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 47.9%

47.9% Median household income: $50,155

$50,155 Total population: 225,500

6. Kenner

Median home value: $229,000

$229,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 60.3%

60.3% Median household income: $60,557

$60,557 Total population: 65,785

5. Lafayette

Median home value: $234,900

$234,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.1%

2.1% Homeownership rate: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $58,850

$58,850 Total population: 121,706

4. Central

Median home value: $265,600

$265,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 89.7%

89.7% Median household income: $82,714

$82,714 Total population: 29,518

3. New Orleans

Median home value: $281,500

$281,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 5.5%

5.5% Homeownership rate: 49.3%

49.3% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 Total population: 380,408

2. Metairie

Median home value: $289,800

$289,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.7%

2.7% Homeownership rate: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $72,070

$72,070 Total population: 140,046

1. Prairieville

Median home value: $292,100

$292,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 88.3%

88.3% Median household income: $111,927

$111,927 Total population: 34,215

Rank Places in Louisiana with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Prairieville 292,100 88.3 111,927 34,215 2 Metairie 289,800 62.8 72,070 140,046 3 New Orleans 281,500 49.3 51,116 380,408 4 Central 265,600 89.7 82,714 29,518 5 Lafayette 234,900 56.3 58,850 121,706 6 Kenner 229,000 60.3 60,557 65,785 7 Baton Rouge 217,700 47.9 50,155 225,500 8 Terrytown 201,500 46.4 56,877 26,105 9 Houma 199,100 70.1 56,823 33,094 10 Slidell 193,600 70.3 63,004 28,690 11 Lake Charles 191,200 57.6 54,761 82,430 12 Bossier City 187,000 53.9 54,100 62,971 13 Laplace 181,600 77.5 70,172 28,956 14 Alexandria 179,900 53.9 49,049 45,133 15 Shreveport 168,900 53.8 45,967 186,183 16 Marrero 163,200 67.8 47,757 32,003 17 Monroe 158,200 44.6 36,550 47,631 18 New Iberia 150,600 51.0 47,108 28,363

