Flee Chicago While You Still Can

Chicago is one of the greatest cities in the world. It’s one of the true melting pots in the United States. No matter who you are, you can find a group of people like you. Downtown Chicago is truly one of the most spectacular views you’ll ever see, especially during the holiday season. All of this is true, yet, it still is in your best interest to get out of Chicago as quickly as you can if you live there. If you live in Chicago, this is why you need to consider a new place to live. You can’t do it soon enough.

The Weather is Awful

Source: Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

It’s one thing to visit Chicago and be in the sticky humidity or blistering cold for a weekend or a few days while visiting. It’s another to subject yourself to it daily and not do anything about it. Chicago winters are known to be some of the worst in the country. This is because of where the city sits near Lake Michigan. Any city that’s right next to one of the Great Lakes experiences awful weather.

Not only is it incredibly cold, it’s also very cloudy and depressing during this time. You feel as though you’re trapped inside a box that you can’t escape when you’re sitting underneath cloud cover all the time. There are plenty of other cities in the world you can live in where this isn’t the case. The summers are humid and some of the most uncomfortable you’ll feel. You can take a trip to Lake Michigan to cool off, but that’s the only option you have. If you’re looking for a place with nice weather, Chicago isn’t one of those places.

The Crime Rate is High

Source: tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Chicago is known for many incredible things. One of the things many people associate with Chicago is a high crime rate. Sadly, this is true. Chicago is known for its incredibly staggering murder rate. You should want to live in a place where you feel comfortable to leave and not get shot or harmed in any way. There doesn’t appear to be anything done to try to bring that number down, either.

The people who live in Chicago deserve to feel safe and secure when they leave their houses and are walking around downtown. Instead, they feel on edge whenever they see someone walking towards them. You don’t realize how important it is to live somewhere safe until you do. Once you see this, you’ll never be able to go back.

The Cost of Living is Incredibly High

Source: janniswerner / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s no secret that living on this planet has become more and more expensive over the last decade. One of the places with the highest cost of living is Chicago, if you want to live in a nice neighborhood. Home values have skyrocketed thanks to young people wanting to live in a vibrant city like Chicago. This has kicked out a lot of people who have spent the majority of their life there. There’s no point in proving by staying and paying more. Most jobs don’t pay an adequate amount to live there in the first place. Going somewhere that’s more affordable will clear a lot of your stress away.

It’s Become So Crowded

Source: chrisp0 / E+ via Getty Images

What’s the purpose of living somewhere if you can’t enjoy the perks? The obvious perks of Chicago are mostly downtown. Getting downtown and getting around has become incredibly hard of late, thanks to all the new people who have moved there. You’re going to spend an extra hour or so each way driving just because of the traffic. A lot of people don’t know how to drive in the poor conditions that plague Chicago. You also will struggle to find parking and will be constantly bumping into people. Living somewhere with fewer people is another thing that will help your mental health in more ways than you realize. Chicago has always been one of the most populated places in the world. These days, it’s just too much.

The Unemployment Rate is One of the Highest in the Country

Source: General Photographic Agency / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

If you’re looking to reinvent yourself, Chicago is one of the worst places to do it. The unemployment rate here is 5%, which is lower than the 5.3% it was last year. The national average in the United States is around 3%. There just aren’t the same opportunities offered in Chicago anymore, which is surprising given how big of a city it is. Chicago is an amazing place to visit. You’ll find some of the most amazing food in the world. The views are second to none. And the memories will last a lifetime. Unfortunately, it’s lost its allure to those who live there. It’s okay to go somewhere new. Even if it’s scary at first, you’ll be glad you did it in the long term.

