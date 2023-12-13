Flee Baltimore While You Still Can Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Baltimore is one of the most blue-collar cities in the world. The people who live there earn an honest living. Tons of jobs require you to be out and about, whether it’s construction or crab fishing. The locals are also incredibly proud of their city. Living somewhere that people love to talk about and represent makes it easy to want to live there. However, it’s not all glitz and glam. Baltimore is quickly becoming a place lots of people want to leave behind. If you’re one of the people who wants to stay, you need to reconsider. This is why leaving Baltimore might be the best thing for you.

The Crime Rate is High

Let’s start with one of the most obvious reasons. The crime and murder rate in Baltimore is amongst the highest in the United States. Imagine not feeling safe whenever you leave your house, regardless of the time of day. This is what you’ll feel if you live in Baltimore. When you live somewhere, you shouldn’t have to feel as though any time you leave might be your last. There’s also the case of home invasion and robbery that happen here.

Baltimore appears to not be trying to do anything about this issue, as it’s only been continuing to get worse and worse over the last decade or so. If they were serious about keeping people safe, they wouldn’t let the crime continue to get out of hand. Maybe Baltimore will open their eyes and see it would be smart to help keep the citizens safe. Until that happens, it’s a good idea to get out.

Some of the Worst Traffic in the World

We associate a lot of things with Baltimore. One thing that’s gone under the radar lately is the traffic you’ll find in the Baltimore Washington D.C. area. The interstates here aren’t built to withstand the amount of people who live here. It can take you hours to get only a few miles thanks to the traffic. They have tried to do a few things over the years to make the traffic situation better. Nothing has worked, though.

One of the reasons this hasn’t been an easy solution is there’s only so much area to work with. While most cities can expand in whichever direction they want, Baltimore can only expand one way, thanks to the ocean being right there. Your stress levels will decrease when you don’t have to deal with the traffic in Baltimore. A new city is the fresh start you need.

The Weather is Atrocious

Living somewhere with bad weather is another thing that can bring your mood down. Baltimore is known for having some of the worst weather in the United States. During the winter months, you can expect snow and temperatures that are routinely near or below zero degrees. This weather can cause horrible accidents and pileups whenever it snows. Since it’s so cold, the ice stays around for a long time. Summers here are filled with brutal humidity that forces you to stay indoors. Some beaches are nearby to cool off in, but the second you step outside you’ll be covered in sweat. You shouldn’t have to deal with two weather extremes that are both uncomfortable where you live.

It’s Expensive to Live There

Believe it or not, even with all of these negative factors, Baltimore is still known to be an expensive place to live. This is because it’s normal for those who work in the Washington D.C. area to live in the Baltimore area, thanks to how close it is. The people who do this make a lot of money compared to normal people and have driven up the cost of homes and everyday necessities. If you’re a person who doesn’t make as much as these people, you can face financial stress like never before. Getting out of here will take a lot off your plate.

There’s Always Threats of Attacks

Even though it’s not Washington D.C., you still have to worry about if an extremist group is going to attack the capital city. Thanks to how close it is, these events would directly impact you. Even though it hasn’t happened yet, the odds are becoming higher and higher thanks to the increase in technology. You shouldn’t have to live in fear of something happening to your hometown at any given moment. There are plenty of other places that are safer than Baltimore when it comes to national security.

Baltimore is one of the coolest cities to visit. There’s tons to do and some of the most amazing seafood you’ll ever eat. However, it should only be for visits, not for living. Getting out of Baltimore is one of the best choices you’ll ever make.

