The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Oregon

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Oregon cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Oregon is worth $423,100. But across the 26 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $282,000 to over $800,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Oregon, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 26 places in Oregon with available data from the ACS, 11 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $76,632. Similarly, most of Oregon’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Oregon.

26. Woodburn

Median home value: $281,900

$281,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 66.1%

66.1% Median household income: $58,916

$58,916 Total population: 26,222

25. Springfield

Median home value: $293,200

$293,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 54.0%

54.0% Median household income: $60,982

$60,982 Total population: 61,740

24. Albany

Median home value: $321,600

$321,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 60.2%

60.2% Median household income: $69,777

$69,777 Total population: 56,348

23. Grants Pass

Median home value: $331,700

$331,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%

1.9% Homeownership rate: 55.1%

55.1% Median household income: $53,941

$53,941 Total population: 39,131

22. Salem

Median home value: $349,500

$349,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 54.9%

54.9% Median household income: $67,540

$67,540 Total population: 175,754

21. Medford

Median home value: $355,600

$355,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 54.7%

54.7% Median household income: $65,647

$65,647 Total population: 85,539

20. Keizer

Median home value: $363,600

$363,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 63.2%

63.2% Median household income: $75,753

$75,753 Total population: 39,122

19. McMinnville

Median home value: $365,300

$365,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 61.5%

61.5% Median household income: $65,318

$65,318 Total population: 34,432

18. Redmond

Median home value: $379,600

$379,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 64.2%

64.2% Median household income: $72,798

$72,798 Total population: 34,191

17. Eugene

Median home value: $406,000

$406,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.4%

2.4% Homeownership rate: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $61,481

$61,481 Total population: 176,755

16. Gresham

Median home value: $411,700

$411,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $69,437

$69,437 Total population: 113,525

15. Newberg

Median home value: $426,600

$426,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%

0.0% Homeownership rate: 63.4%

63.4% Median household income: $87,873

$87,873 Total population: 25,379

14. Corvallis

Median home value: $436,000

$436,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 41.0%

41.0% Median household income: $61,610

$61,610 Total population: 60,050

13. Aloha

Median home value: $436,500

$436,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%

0.3% Homeownership rate: 66.7%

66.7% Median household income: $90,533

$90,533 Total population: 53,532

12. Forest Grove

Median home value: $438,500

$438,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 62.2%

62.2% Median household income: $77,977

$77,977 Total population: 26,160

11. Hillsboro

Median home value: $452,300

$452,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 50.5%

50.5% Median household income: $98,891

$98,891 Total population: 106,612

10. Oregon City

Median home value: $473,900

$473,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 65.3%

65.3% Median household income: $90,174

$90,174 Total population: 37,418

9. Beaverton

Median home value: $494,700

$494,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%

1.3% Homeownership rate: 50.3%

50.3% Median household income: $88,899

$88,899 Total population: 97,554

8. Portland

Median home value: $523,100

$523,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%

6.7% Homeownership rate: 53.3%

53.3% Median household income: $85,876

$85,876 Total population: 646,101

7. Tigard

Median home value: $525,100

$525,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%

2.8% Homeownership rate: 62.2%

62.2% Median household income: $101,354

$101,354 Total population: 55,161

6. Tualatin

Median home value: $548,900

$548,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 55.1%

55.1% Median household income: $105,542

$105,542 Total population: 27,804

5. Wilsonville

Median home value: $549,100

$549,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%

1.8% Homeownership rate: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $83,210

$83,210 Total population: 25,992

4. Bend

Median home value: $576,900

$576,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 11.5%

11.5% Homeownership rate: 61.2%

61.2% Median household income: $82,671

$82,671 Total population: 99,442

3. Bethany

Median home value: $669,200

$669,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.9%

8.9% Homeownership rate: 68.7%

68.7% Median household income: $156,512

$156,512 Total population: 30,983

2. West Linn

Median home value: $677,500

$677,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 9.5%

9.5% Homeownership rate: 83.4%

83.4% Median household income: $134,116

$134,116 Total population: 27,167

1. Lake Oswego

Median home value: $825,000

$825,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 30.7%

30.7% Homeownership rate: 70.1%

70.1% Median household income: $127,252

$127,252 Total population: 40,457

