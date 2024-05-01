Housing

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Oregon

Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Oregon cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Oregon is worth $423,100. But across the 26 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from about $282,000 to over $800,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Oregon, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 26 places in Oregon with available data from the ACS, 11 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $76,632. Similarly, most of Oregon’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.
Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Oregon.

26. Woodburn

Woodburn, Oregon by pony rojo
  • Median home value: $281,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.1%
  • Median household income: $58,916
  • Total population: 26,222

25. Springfield

  • Median home value: $293,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.0%
  • Median household income: $60,982
  • Total population: 61,740

24. Albany

  • Median home value: $321,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.2%
  • Median household income: $69,777
  • Total population: 56,348

23. Grants Pass

Caveman Bridge_Grants Pass by Oregon Department of Transportation
  • Median home value: $331,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.1%
  • Median household income: $53,941
  • Total population: 39,131

22. Salem

  • Median home value: $349,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.9%
  • Median household income: $67,540
  • Total population: 175,754

21. Medford

  • Median home value: $355,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 54.7%
  • Median household income: $65,647
  • Total population: 85,539

20. Keizer

  • Median home value: $363,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.2%
  • Median household income: $75,753
  • Total population: 39,122

19. McMinnville

McMinnville, Oregon by Doug Kerr
  • Median home value: $365,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.5%
  • Median household income: $65,318
  • Total population: 34,432

18. Redmond

  • Median home value: $379,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 64.2%
  • Median household income: $72,798
  • Total population: 34,191

17. Eugene

  • Median home value: $406,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 47.8%
  • Median household income: $61,481
  • Total population: 176,755

16. Gresham

  • Median home value: $411,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.3%
  • Median household income: $69,437
  • Total population: 113,525

15. Newberg

  • Median home value: $426,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 63.4%
  • Median household income: $87,873
  • Total population: 25,379

14. Corvallis

  • Median home value: $436,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 41.0%
  • Median household income: $61,610
  • Total population: 60,050

13. Aloha

  • Median home value: $436,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 66.7%
  • Median household income: $90,533
  • Total population: 53,532

12. Forest Grove

  • Median home value: $438,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.2%
  • Median household income: $77,977
  • Total population: 26,160

11. Hillsboro

REI in Hillsboro, Oregon by M.O. Stevens
  • Median home value: $452,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $98,891
  • Total population: 106,612

10. Oregon City

  • Median home value: $473,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.3%
  • Median household income: $90,174
  • Total population: 37,418

9. Beaverton

  • Median home value: $494,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.3%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.3%
  • Median household income: $88,899
  • Total population: 97,554

8. Portland

  • Median home value: $523,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.3%
  • Median household income: $85,876
  • Total population: 646,101

7. Tigard

  • Median home value: $525,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 2.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 62.2%
  • Median household income: $101,354
  • Total population: 55,161

6. Tualatin

  • Median home value: $548,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 55.1%
  • Median household income: $105,542
  • Total population: 27,804

5. Wilsonville

  • Median home value: $549,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 50.6%
  • Median household income: $83,210
  • Total population: 25,992

4. Bend

  • Median home value: $576,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 11.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.2%
  • Median household income: $82,671
  • Total population: 99,442

3. Bethany

  • Median home value: $669,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.7%
  • Median household income: $156,512
  • Total population: 30,983

2. West Linn

  • Median home value: $677,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 9.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.4%
  • Median household income: $134,116
  • Total population: 27,167

1. Lake Oswego

  • Median home value: $825,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 30.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.1%
  • Median household income: $127,252
  • Total population: 40,457
Rank Places in Oregon with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population
1 Lake Oswego 825,000 70.1 127,252 40,457
2 West Linn 677,500 83.4 134,116 27,167
3 Bethany 669,200 68.7 156,512 30,983
4 Bend 576,900 61.2 82,671 99,442
5 Wilsonville 549,100 50.6 83,210 25,992
6 Tualatin 548,900 55.1 105,542 27,804
7 Tigard 525,100 62.2 101,354 55,161
8 Portland 523,100 53.3 85,876 646,101
9 Beaverton 494,700 50.3 88,899 97,554
10 Oregon City 473,900 65.3 90,174 37,418
11 Hillsboro 452,300 50.5 98,891 106,612
12 Forest Grove 438,500 62.2 77,977 26,160
13 Aloha 436,500 66.7 90,533 53,532
14 Corvallis 436,000 41.0 61,610 60,050
15 Newberg 426,600 63.4 87,873 25,379
16 Gresham 411,700 55.3 69,437 113,525
17 Eugene 406,000 47.8 61,481 176,755
18 Redmond 379,600 64.2 72,798 34,191
19 McMinnville 365,300 61.5 65,318 34,432
20 Keizer 363,600 63.2 75,753 39,122
21 Medford 355,600 54.7 65,647 85,539
22 Salem 349,500 54.9 67,540 175,754
23 Grants Pass 331,700 55.1 53,941 39,131
24 Albany 321,600 60.2 69,777 56,348
25 Springfield 293,200 54.0 60,982 61,740
26 Woodburn 281,900 66.1 58,916 26,222

