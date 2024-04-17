These Are the Richest Counties in Illinois franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Illinois, a state home to 33 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $78,433 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 13 richest counties in Illinois. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $1,700 to $28,600 higher than what the typical Illinois household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but one of Illinois’s richest counties is below the 5.9% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In a majority of counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $239,100 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Illinois.

13. Woodford County

Source: David JE Sinn / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $80,093

$80,093 Median home value: $186,100

$186,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 38,414

12. Boone County

Median household income: $80,502

$80,502 Median home value: $181,700

$181,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.7%

7.7% Population: 53,459

11. Piatt County

Median household income: $81,151

$81,151 Median home value: $168,300

$168,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 16,698

10. Menard County

Median household income: $84,846

$84,846 Median home value: $177,100

$177,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 12,284

9. Calhoun County

Source: pasa / Flickr

Median household income: $88,059

$88,059 Median home value: $160,900

$160,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 4,472

8. Grundy County

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $89,993

$89,993 Median home value: $245,400

$245,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 52,624

7. Kane County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $96,400

$96,400 Median home value: $290,100

$290,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 517,254

6. McHenry County

Source: stevegeer / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $100,101

$100,101 Median home value: $270,600

$270,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 311,133

5. Monroe County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $100,685

$100,685 Median home value: $254,100

$254,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.7%

1.7% Population: 34,905

4. Will County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $103,678

$103,678 Median home value: $283,600

$283,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 696,774

3. Lake County

Source: patty_c / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $104,553

$104,553 Median home value: $313,700

$313,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 713,159

2. Kendall County

Source: EJ_Rodriquez / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $106,358

$106,358 Median home value: $288,100

$288,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 132,795

1. DuPage County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $107,035

$107,035 Median home value: $361,700

$361,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Population: 930,559

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 DuPage, Illinois 107,035 361,700 4.7 2 Kendall, Illinois 106,358 288,100 4.3 3 Lake, Illinois 104,553 313,700 4.9 4 Will, Illinois 103,678 283,600 5.0 5 Monroe, Illinois 100,685 254,100 1.7 6 McHenry, Illinois 100,101 270,600 4.9 7 Kane, Illinois 96,400 290,100 5.0 8 Grundy, Illinois 89,993 245,400 4.2 9 Calhoun, Illinois 88,059 160,900 4.1 10 Menard, Illinois 84,846 177,100 4.9 11 Piatt, Illinois 81,151 168,300 4.6 12 Boone, Illinois 80,502 181,700 7.7 13 Woodford, Illinois 80,093 186,100 3.3

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.