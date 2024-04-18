These Are the Richest Counties in Maryland Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Maryland, a state home to three Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $98,461 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 richest counties in Maryland. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $8,000 to $42,500 higher than what the typical Maryland household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in each of Maryland’s richest counties is below the 5.1% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In a majority of counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $380,500 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Maryland.

10. Harford County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $106,417

$106,417 Median home value: $351,100

$351,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 261,059

9. Queen Anne’s County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $108,332

$108,332 Median home value: $421,900

$421,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 50,316

8. Carroll County

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $111,672

$111,672 Median home value: $390,200

$390,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 173,225

7. St. Mary’s County

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $113,668

$113,668 Median home value: $376,900

$376,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 113,814

6. Frederick County

Median household income: $115,724

$115,724 Median home value: $412,500

$412,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 273,829

5. Anne Arundel County

Median household income: $116,009

$116,009 Median home value: $432,000

$432,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 588,109

4. Charles County

Source: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $116,882

$116,882 Median home value: $382,800

$382,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 167,035

3. Montgomery County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 Median home value: $588,900

$588,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 1,056,910

2. Calvert County

Source: ymn / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $128,078

$128,078 Median home value: $418,900

$418,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 93,244

1. Howard County

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $140,971

$140,971 Median home value: $551,300

$551,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 332,011

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Howard, Maryland 140,971 551,300 3.7 2 Calvert, Maryland 128,078 418,900 3.1 3 Montgomery, Maryland 125,583 588,900 4.8 4 Charles, Maryland 116,882 382,800 4.8 5 Anne Arundel, Maryland 116,009 432,000 4.0 6 Frederick, Maryland 115,724 412,500 3.7 7 St. Mary’s, Maryland 113,668 376,900 3.5 8 Carroll, Maryland 111,672 390,200 3.1 9 Queen Anne’s, Maryland 108,332 421,900 3.6 10 Harford, Maryland 106,417 351,100 3.7

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored) Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the

advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Take the retirement quiz right here.