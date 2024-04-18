No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.
The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.
In Michigan, a state home to 18 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $68,505 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 20 richest counties in Michigan. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $350 to $27,600 higher than what the typical Michigan household earns. In these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in each of Michigan’s richest counties is below the 6.0% statewide average.
Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In a majority of counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $201,100 median home value across the state.
These are the richest counties in Michigan.
20. Antrim County
- Median household income: $68,850
- Median home value: $199,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Population: 23,662
19. Emmet County
- Median household income: $69,690
- Median home value: $246,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Population: 34,072
18. Charlevoix County
- Median household income: $69,764
- Median home value: $220,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Population: 26,174
17. Benzie County
- Median household income: $71,327
- Median home value: $243,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
- Population: 18,058
16. Ionia County
- Median household income: $71,720
- Median home value: $169,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Population: 66,663
15. Monroe County
- Median household income: $72,573
- Median home value: $202,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
- Population: 154,823
14. Midland County
- Median household income: $73,643
- Median home value: $171,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%
- Population: 83,503
13. Macomb County
- Median household income: $73,876
- Median home value: $216,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
- Population: 878,453
12. Barry County
- Median household income: $75,182
- Median home value: $223,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Population: 62,581
11. Lapeer County
- Median household income: $75,402
- Median home value: $219,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Population: 88,687
10. Allegan County
- Median household income: $75,543
- Median home value: $225,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 120,189
9. Grand Traverse County
- Median household income: $75,553
- Median home value: $273,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 95,315
8. Kent County
- Median household income: $76,247
- Median home value: $242,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
- Population: 657,321
7. Eaton County
- Median household income: $77,158
- Median home value: $194,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Population: 109,072
6. Leelanau County
- Median household income: $82,345
- Median home value: $371,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Population: 22,426
5. Clinton County
- Median household income: $82,594
- Median home value: $226,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Population: 79,249
4. Ottawa County
- Median household income: $83,932
- Median home value: $269,200
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Population: 296,183
3. Washtenaw County
- Median household income: $84,245
- Median home value: $336,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
- Population: 370,231
2. Oakland County
- Median household income: $92,620
- Median home value: $302,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Population: 1,272,264
1. Livingston County
- Median household income: $96,135
- Median home value: $311,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Population: 194,302
