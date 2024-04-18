These Are the Richest Counties in Michigan Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Michigan, a state home to 18 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $68,505 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 20 richest counties in Michigan. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $350 to $27,600 higher than what the typical Michigan household earns. In these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in each of Michigan’s richest counties is below the 6.0% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In a majority of counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $201,100 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Michigan.

20. Antrim County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $68,850

$68,850 Median home value: $199,800

$199,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 23,662

19. Emmet County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,690

$69,690 Median home value: $246,300

$246,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 34,072

18. Charlevoix County

Source: Laurent Fady / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,764

$69,764 Median home value: $220,000

$220,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 26,174

17. Benzie County

Median household income: $71,327

$71,327 Median home value: $243,600

$243,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 18,058

16. Ionia County

Source: TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,720

$71,720 Median home value: $169,600

$169,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 66,663

15. Monroe County

Source: csfotoimages / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $72,573

$72,573 Median home value: $202,200

$202,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%

5.7% Population: 154,823

14. Midland County

Source: ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,643

$73,643 Median home value: $171,600

$171,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 83,503

13. Macomb County

Source: Oralleff / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,876

$73,876 Median home value: $216,200

$216,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%

5.7% Population: 878,453

12. Barry County

Source: dpenn / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $75,182

$75,182 Median home value: $223,600

$223,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 62,581

11. Lapeer County

Median household income: $75,402

$75,402 Median home value: $219,300

$219,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 88,687

10. Allegan County

Source: ClaudineVM / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $75,543

$75,543 Median home value: $225,000

$225,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 120,189

9. Grand Traverse County

Source: CT757fan / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $75,553

$75,553 Median home value: $273,300

$273,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 95,315

8. Kent County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $76,247

$76,247 Median home value: $242,200

$242,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 657,321

7. Eaton County

Source: kennethaw88 / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $77,158

$77,158 Median home value: $194,500

$194,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 109,072

6. Leelanau County

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Median household income: $82,345

$82,345 Median home value: $371,200

$371,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Population: 22,426

5. Clinton County

Source: Gpwitteveen / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $82,594

$82,594 Median home value: $226,000

$226,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 79,249

4. Ottawa County

Source: BobPalosaari / Getty Images

Median household income: $83,932

$83,932 Median home value: $269,200

$269,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 296,183

3. Washtenaw County

Source: TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 Median home value: $336,300

$336,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Population: 370,231

2. Oakland County

Median household income: $92,620

$92,620 Median home value: $302,800

$302,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 1,272,264

1. Livingston County

Median household income: $96,135

$96,135 Median home value: $311,800

$311,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 194,302

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Livingston, Michigan 96,135 311,800 4.0 2 Oakland, Michigan 92,620 302,800 4.8 3 Washtenaw, Michigan 84,245 336,300 4.7 4 Ottawa, Michigan 83,932 269,200 3.8 5 Clinton, Michigan 82,594 226,000 3.7 6 Leelanau, Michigan 82,345 371,200 3.2 7 Eaton, Michigan 77,158 194,500 4.8 8 Kent, Michigan 76,247 242,200 4.5 9 Grand Traverse, Michigan 75,553 273,300 3.9 10 Allegan, Michigan 75,543 225,000 3.4 11 Lapeer, Michigan 75,402 219,300 5.3 12 Barry, Michigan 75,182 223,600 5.3 13 Macomb, Michigan 73,876 216,200 5.7 14 Midland, Michigan 73,643 171,600 5.0 15 Monroe, Michigan 72,573 202,200 5.7 16 Ionia, Michigan 71,720 169,600 5.3 17 Benzie, Michigan 71,327 243,600 4.5 18 Charlevoix, Michigan 69,764 220,000 3.8 19 Emmet, Michigan 69,690 246,300 3.8 20 Antrim, Michigan 68,850 199,800 4.6

