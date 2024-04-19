The Largest Companies Paying Dividends This Week oracle_images / Flickr

Welcome to your quick hit of the biggest players on the block paying out dividends in the coming week. Let’s dive right in and spotlight some of the giants!

First up, we have Oracle (ORCL). Oracle, the powerhouse behind many of your favorite software solutions, is set to distribute dividends on April 24th. With a market cap of about $319 billion and a dividend yield of 1.4%, Oracle’s consistent growth in dividends at a rate of 14.3% over the last decade shows its commitment to shareholders.

Next, Cisco Systems (CSCO) known for its networking wizardry, also distributes its dividends on April 24th. Cisco boasts a market cap of nearly $195 billion and offers a yield of 3.3%. Its dividends have grown by 8.66% annually—solid proof that tech continues to be a rewarding sector.

Switching gears to entertainment and connectivity, Comcast (CMCSA) steps up. This cable giant also rewards its shareholders on April 24th. With a market cap of $157 billion and a yield of 3.1%, it’s been upping its dividend game by 11.5% each year.

Don’t overlook Johnson Controls (JCI) a leader in building products and technology. They pay out on April 19th. Their market presence is valued at $43 billion with a 2.3% yield and a steady increase in dividends at a rate of 6.41% annually.

And for those of you watching the retail space, Dollar General (DG) is also on the list. This discount retailer, with a market cap of $32 billion and a 1.6% yield, will be paying its dividends on April 23rd. Keep an eye on this one, as its dividend growth details are elusive but intriguing.

Last but certainly not least, Xcel Energy (XEL) which powers homes and businesses across several U.S. states, goes ex-dividend on April 20th. Xcel boasts a market cap of nearly $30 billion and leads the pack with a yield of 3.9%, supported by a 6.48% growth in its dividends over the last ten years.

That’s a wrap for next week’s large dividend payers. These companies are not just giants in their industries but are also champions of returning value to their shareholders.

