These are the richest counties in New Jersey.

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In New Jersey, a state home to 14 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $97,126 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the nine richest counties in New Jersey. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $2,500 to $36,400 above what the typical New Jersey household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but one of New Jersey’s richest counties is below the 6.2% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $401,400 median home value across the state.

9. Gloucester County

Median household income: $99,668

$99,668 Median home value: $265,200

$265,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Population: 302,621

8. Burlington County

Median household income: $102,615

$102,615 Median home value: $304,600

$304,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 461,853

7. Middlesex County

Median household income: $105,206

$105,206 Median home value: $411,900

$411,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%

6.3% Population: 860,147

6. Sussex County

Median household income: $111,094

$111,094 Median home value: $322,300

$322,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Population: 144,808

5. Monmouth County

Median household income: $118,527

$118,527 Median home value: $519,300

$519,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Population: 643,064

4. Bergen County

Median household income: $118,714

$118,714 Median home value: $561,500

$561,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Population: 953,243

3. Morris County

Median household income: $130,808

$130,808 Median home value: $531,800

$531,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 508,816

2. Somerset County

Median household income: $131,948

$131,948 Median home value: $489,500

$489,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 344,978

1. Hunterdon County

Median household income: $133,534

$133,534 Median home value: $478,600

$478,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 129,099

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Hunterdon, New Jersey 133,534 478,600 4.6 2 Somerset, New Jersey 131,948 489,500 5.0 3 Morris, New Jersey 130,808 531,800 5.3 4 Bergen, New Jersey 118,714 561,500 5.5 5 Monmouth, New Jersey 118,527 519,300 5.4 6 Sussex, New Jersey 111,094 322,300 5.5 7 Middlesex, New Jersey 105,206 411,900 6.3 8 Burlington, New Jersey 102,615 304,600 5.0 9 Gloucester, New Jersey 99,668 265,200 5.2

