Earnings Previews: Airbnb, Aurora Cannabis, Blink, Disney, Luminar

One Dow Jones industrial average component, along with four other closely followed companies, are set to report quarterly earnings late Thursday as another week of this earnings season winds down.

Looking at companies reporting earnings following Wednesday’s close and before Thursday’s opening bell, we expect to get results from Alibaba, Bilibili, Bumble, Coupang and Xpeng.



Airbnb

This preview covers five firms reporting earnings after markets close Thursday afternoon.

Vacation rental giant Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) came public in early December with an IPO price of $68 and an opening bid of $146. The share price peaked at near $220 in mid-February but closed at $142.73 on Tuesday, a drop of 34%. It almost seems like Airbnb was paying a price it didn’t pay in the first half of last year, when every other travel-related industry was being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. What the company has to say about its outlook for the rest of the year may be more important to the share price than the actual first-quarter results.



Cautious optimism describes broker sentiment for the stock, with 19 of 33 firms rating the stock a Hold and 12 rating it a Buy or Strong Buy. At a recent trading price of around $139 and a consensus price target of $188.26, upside potential on the stock is 35%. At the high target of $245, upside potential reaches 76%.

Analysts expect Airbnb to report a per-share loss of $1.17 on sales of $713.18 million. The expected loss will grow to $1.64 for the full year on revenue of $4.78 billion.

Airbnb is not expected to post a profit in 2021 or 2022. The stock trades at a multiple of 17.5 times expected 2021 revenue and 17.4 times estimated 2022 revenue. The stock’s 52-week trading range is $121.50 to $219.94. The average daily trading volume is just over 5 million shares.



Aurora Cannabis

Shares of Canada-based pot grower Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped by nearly 68% in 2020. After soaring to a gain of around 130% in mid-February, the shares have steadily dropped to where they now trade about 5% lower for 2021 to date. On Tuesday, an analyst at CIBC cut his rating on the stock from Neutral to Underperform and chopped his price target from C$15 to C$9.