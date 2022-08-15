Warren Buffett Owns These 3 Very Safe 'Strong Buy' Dividend Kings in Berkshire Hathaway

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws literally thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world.

One reason for Berkshire Hathaway’s stunning success over the years is that Buffett and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger, have always tried to stay with stock ideas they understand. That has proven to be a winning hand. In addition, many of the companies in their portfolio pay solid and reliable dividends.

Often when total return investors, like Buffett, look for companies paying big dividends, they are drawn to the Dividend Kings. These are the 44 companies that have raised the dividends they pay to shareholders a stunning 50 consecutive years in a row or longer. Three of these dependable dividend giants are in Buffet’s portfolio. Not surprisingly, all three are rated Buy across Wall Street.

Coca-Cola

This remains a top Buffet holding, as he owns a massive 400 million shares, and not only offers safety but has an incredibly strong worldwide brand with 40% overseas sales. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Coca-Cola stock investors receive a 2.76% dividend. Truist Financial has a $75 target price, and the consensus target is $69.11. The final trade on Friday came in at $63.70 per share.



Johnson & Johnson

With a diverse product base and a very popular and solid brand, this is among the most conservative big pharmaceutical plays. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) researches, develops, manufactures and sells various products in the health care field worldwide.

Its Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the Johnson’s and Aveeno Baby brands; oral care products under the Listerine brand; skin health/beauty products under the Aveeno, Clean & Clear, Neutrogena and OGX brands; acetaminophen products under the Tylenol brand; cold, flu and allergy products under the Sudafed brand; allergy products under the Benadryl and Zyrtec brands; ibuprofen products under the Motrin IB brand; smoking cessation products under the Nicorette brand; and acid reflux products under the Pepcid brand.