Binance Freezes Trading After Identifying a Potential Hack Worth $600M

Binance announced on the BNB Twitter account it was suspending transactions due to “irregular activity.’ The announcement followed rumors of an exploit on the chain that might have stolen as much as $600 million in the chain’s native token.
Binance Halts Trades After Detecting “Irregularities”
On Thursday afternoon rumors started going around about a major hack on the BNB chain. The hack may have involved as much as $600 million in the chain’s native token, but the details of the attempt are still unclear.
The account allegedly linked to the hack currently holds around $500 million worth of crypto and has since been blacklisted. Binance quickly thanked its node service providers for a quick response, and added that “all funds are safe.”
This is a breaking story and will be updated as new details emerge.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
