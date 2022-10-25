Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Upgrades:

> Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity

> YPF Soc. Anonima (YPF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Itau BBA; tgt $10.50

Downgrades:

> BRF SA (BRFS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Denbury (DEN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $103

> Puma (PMMAF) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Others:

> Altus Power (AMPS) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $14

> Aramark (ARMK) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $36

> Avis Budget (CAR) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $270

> Cintas (CTAS) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $463

> CoStar Group (CSGP) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $76

> Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) initiated with a Buy at Societe Generale

> Euronext (EUXTF) initiated with a Buy at Societe Generale

> Gartner (IT) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $300

> Manpower (MAN) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $72

> Mitek Systems (MITK) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13

> NuScale Power (SMR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $13

> Robert Half (RHI) assumed with an Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $55

> S&P Global (SPGI) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $397

