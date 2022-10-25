Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity
> YPF Soc. Anonima (YPF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Itau BBA; tgt $10.50
Downgrades:
> BRF SA (BRFS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Denbury (DEN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $103
> Puma (PMMAF) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Others:
> Altus Power (AMPS) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $14
> Aramark (ARMK) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $36
> Avis Budget (CAR) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $270
> Cintas (CTAS) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $463
> CoStar Group (CSGP) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $76
> Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) initiated with a Buy at Societe Generale
> Euronext (EUXTF) initiated with a Buy at Societe Generale
> Gartner (IT) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $300
> Manpower (MAN) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $72
> Mitek Systems (MITK) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13
> NuScale Power (SMR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $13
> Robert Half (RHI) assumed with an Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $55
> S&P Global (SPGI) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $397
