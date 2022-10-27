These Are 10 Big Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

About 20% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings numbers for the third quarter 2022 as of last week. Of these, 72% have reported actual EPS above estimates, according to the data from Factset. Further, Factset notes that the S&P 500 is reporting its lowest earnings growth since the third quarter 2020 on a year-over-year basis.

In terms of revenue, about 70% of S&P 500 companies have reported revenue above the estimates, and this figure is better than the 5-year average of 69% and the 10-year average of 62%. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies issuing earnings next week.

10 Big Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization (as of Oct. 27, 2022) of companies to rank 10 big companies issuing earnings next week. Here are the 10 big companies issuing earnings next week:

Cigna

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) is a healthcare and insurance company founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn. Cigna shares are up by over 37% year to date and up over 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Cigna shares are trading above $307 with a 52-week range of $191.74 to $317.73. Cigna will report its earnings on November 3.

Advanced Micro Devices

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are down by over 58% year to date and down almost 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Advanced Micro Devices shares are trading above $61 with a 52-week range of $54.57 to $164.46. Advanced Micro Devices will report its earnings on November 1.

Starbucks

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company roasts, markets, and retails specialty coffee. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Starbucks shares are trading above $86 with a 52-week range of $68.39 to $117.80. Starbucks will report its earnings on November 3.

PayPal Holdings

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company operates an online payment system to support online money transfers. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are down by over 53% year to date and down almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, PayPal shares are trading above $87 with a 52-week range of $67.58 to $238.90. PayPal will report its earnings on November 3.

CVS Health

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Woonsocket, R.I., this company offers healthcare services. CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares are down by over 10% year to date and down over 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, CVS Health shares are trading above $93 with a 52-week range of $86.28 to $111.25. CVS Health will report its earnings on November 2.

Qualcomm

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company designs, develops and sells digital telecommunications products and services. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are down by over 35% year to date and up almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Qualcomm shares are trading above $117 with a 52-week range of $104.66 to $193.58. Qualcomm will report its earnings on November 2.

Amgen

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this company discovers, develops, makes and markets human therapeutics. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are up by almost 19% year to date and up almost 17% in the last month.

As of this writing, Amgen shares are trading above $267 with a 52-week range of $198.64 to $267.98. Amgen will report its earnings on November 3.

ConocoPhillips

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company explores, produces, transports and markets oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares are up by over 75% year to date and up over 21% in the last month.

As of this writing, ConocoPhillips shares are trading above $127 with a 52-week range of $66.06 to $128.18. ConocoPhillips will report its earnings on November 3.

Pfizer

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, this company discovers, develops, makes and sells biopharmaceutical products. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and up by over 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading above $46 with a 52-week range of $41.45 to $61.71. Pfizer will report its earnings on November 1.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company discovers, develops, makes and sells pharmaceutical products. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by almost 30% year to date and up over 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Eli Lilly shares are trading above $360 with a 52-week range of $231.87 to $361.48. Eli Lilly will report its earnings on November 1.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk