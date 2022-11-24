Genesis Global Capital Hires Restructuring Advisors, Bankruptcy Not Ruled Out

Genesis Global Capital’s crypto lending arm paused withdrawals and new loans last week as the company faced extreme market conditions post FTX’s collapse.
According to the New York Times, the company has hired Moelis & Co to explore future options for the business including a potential bankruptcy.
As per recent data, Genesis Global Capital reported $2.8B in active loans for Q3 2022.
Genesis is one among many suffering from the collapse of FTX and its cascading effects on the crypto industry.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.