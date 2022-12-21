Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 21

Upgrades:

> Palantir Technologies (PLTR) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $4.50

> Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Others:

> Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $22

> M&T Bank (MTB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $160

> New York Community (NYCB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson

> Sampo OYJ (SAXPY) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

> UFP Technologies (UFPT) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $124

> United Bankshares (UBSI) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $44