Investing

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 21

24/7 Wall St. Staff
December 21, 2022 9:21 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Palantir Technologies (PLTR) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $4.50

> Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Others:

> Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $22

> M&T Bank (MTB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $160

> New York Community (NYCB) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson

> Sampo OYJ (SAXPY) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

> UFP Technologies (UFPT) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $124

> United Bankshares (UBSI) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $44

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Goldman Sachs Out With 10 Top Tech and Internet Stock Picks for 2023

7 'Strong Buy' Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners

Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 'Strong Buy' 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend...

Goldman Sachs Loves 5 REITs for 2023 That Pay Big, Dependable Dividends