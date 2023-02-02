Coinbase NFT Halts Drops to Focus on 'Features and Tools'

On Wednesday, Coinbase NFT shared on its Twitter page that it would be pausing creator drops on the marketplace. The company pointed out that the move wasn’t a prelude to shutting down but meant to enable work on “other features and tools”.

Coinbase NFT Pausing Creator Drops

This Wednesday, Coinbase NFT announced on Twitter that it is pausing new creator drops. According to the tweet, the move is meant to help the marketplace “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.” Furthermore, the firm underlined that it is not shutting down the platform and is excited to find more opportunities to work with creators.

To be clear: We are not shutting down the Coinbase NFT marketplace. Rest assured, our mission for Coinbase NFT hasn’t changed and we remain optimistic about our future as we continue building. We’re excited to find more opportunities to work with creators in the future.

The official announcement came shortly after Jessica Yatronofsky, a Coinbase NFT partner shared that her collection would no longer drop on the platform. According to Yatronofsky, she has been privately notified that the marketplace would be shut down in February—prompting Coinbase to publish the clarification—and will be moving the collection to another platform.

What is Coinbase NFT?

Coinbase NFT was unveiled during the height of the non-fungible token popularity in late 2021. At the time, the community was fairly positive toward the move, particularly due to the large user base the exchange had, but deemed Coinbase’s boasts its marketplace would be an “OpenSea killer” a “dumb take”—a sentiment arguably proven true since then.

While NFTs have since witnessed a significant drop in interest—even hitting zero on Google last summer—the space has also seen multiple new auditions. Notably, the famous footwear company Nike launched its non-fungible token marketplace hitting $185 million in revenue by late August. Reddit’s NFT launch was also fairly successful surpassing $8.6 million in volume by late October.

Perhaps the most surprising marketplace announcement came in late 2022 when it was revealed in December China would be getting a state-backed one. This year has also seen some major announcements and rumors as Amazon is reportedly working on a Web3, NFT-based project it intends to officially unveil in April.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist