Investing

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 14

24/7 Wall St. Staff
February 14, 2023 9:19 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> easyJet (ESYJY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Deutsche Bank

> indie Semiconductor (INDI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt raised to $13

> Sonoco Products (SON) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $67

Downgrades:

> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Encore Capital (ECPG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $58

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $70

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $75

> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $53

> Societe Generale (SCGLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

Others:

> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $14

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $141

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $23

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $22

> Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan

> Tempur Sealy Int’l (TPX) resumed with a Mkt Perform at William Blair

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

5 Well-Known 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 Have Gigantic Upside...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, American...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Affirm, Lyft, Micron...

Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 'Strong Buy' Favorites With...