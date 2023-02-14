Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> easyJet (ESYJY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Deutsche Bank

> indie Semiconductor (INDI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt raised to $13

> Sonoco Products (SON) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $67

Downgrades:

> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Encore Capital (ECPG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $58

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $70

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $75

> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $53

> Societe Generale (SCGLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

Others:

> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $14

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $141

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $23

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $22

> Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan

> Tempur Sealy Int’l (TPX) resumed with a Mkt Perform at William Blair