Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> easyJet (ESYJY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Deutsche Bank
> indie Semiconductor (INDI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt raised to $13
> Sonoco Products (SON) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $67
Downgrades:
> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Encore Capital (ECPG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $58
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $70
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $75
> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $53
> Societe Generale (SCGLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
Others:
> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $14
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $141
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital
> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $23
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $22
> Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan
> Tempur Sealy Int’l (TPX) resumed with a Mkt Perform at William Blair
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.