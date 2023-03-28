Digital Asset Funds See Largest Weekly Inflows Since July 2022

According to a new report by CoinShares, digital asset funds saw $160M in inflows last week. This marks a turnaround for the products, which had previously seen six weeks of net outflows.

Bitcoin-based funds received the highest portion of the inflows at $120M. Interestingly, short Bitcoin products also saw inflows of $30M.

It can be suggested that the change in trend could be propelled by a growing lack of trust in TradFi, on the back of several banks collapsing recently.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist