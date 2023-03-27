Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 27

Upgrades:

> Fortive (FTV) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $74

> HeidelbergCement (HDELY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> J.M. Smucker (SJM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $170

> Renault (RNSDF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

Downgrades:

> Berkshire Grey (BGRY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $1.40

> CyberAgent (CYGIY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup

> Pernod-Ricard (PDRDY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Roche Hldg (RHHBY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Others:

> Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) assumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $8

> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) assumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $6

> FedEx (FDX) initiated with a Hold at Melius; tgt $240

> Fisker (FSR) placed on Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) assumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $7

> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) assumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $11

> Lion Electric (LEV) initiated with a Buy at R. F. Lafferty; tgt $7

> UPS (UPS) initiated with a Buy at Melius; tgt $225