Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 28

24/7 Wall St. Staff
March 28, 2023 9:20 am

Upgrades:

> Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $11

> Otsuka (OTSKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> William Demant Holding (WILYY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Downgrades:

> JBS SA (JBSAY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Others:

> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) assumed with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $72

