Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 28

Upgrades:
> Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $11
> Otsuka (OTSKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> William Demant Holding (WILYY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
Downgrades:
> JBS SA (JBSAY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
Others:
> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) assumed with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $72
