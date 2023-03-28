Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 28

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $11

> Otsuka (OTSKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> William Demant Holding (WILYY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Downgrades:

> JBS SA (JBSAY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Others:

> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) assumed with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $72