Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 31

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Beazley Plc (BZLYF) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS

> Crombie REIT (CROMF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Desjardins

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> easyJet (ESYJY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> H&M (HNNMY) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at HSBC Securities

> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> National Vision (EYE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $23

> Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse

Downgrades:

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $91

> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $24

> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

Others:

> Canadian Energy Services (CESDF) assumed with an Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Gritstone bio (GRTS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

> Helios Technologies (HLIO) initiated with a Market Outperform at CJS Securities; tgt $78

> Integral Ad Science (IAS) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $18

> KingFisher plc (KGFHY) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley