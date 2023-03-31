Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 31

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Beazley Plc (BZLYF) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS
> Crombie REIT (CROMF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Desjardins
> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> easyJet (ESYJY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> H&M (HNNMY) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at HSBC Securities
> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> National Vision (EYE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $23
> Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse
Downgrades:
> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $91
> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $24
> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
Others:
> Canadian Energy Services (CESDF) assumed with an Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Gritstone bio (GRTS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
> Helios Technologies (HLIO) initiated with a Market Outperform at CJS Securities; tgt $78
> Integral Ad Science (IAS) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $18
> KingFisher plc (KGFHY) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
