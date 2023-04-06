Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Allete (ALE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $74

> Givaudan SA (GVDNY) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan

> Haleon plc (HLN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $10

> Rush Street Interactive (RSI) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $4.25

> Symrise (SYIEY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> BMW Group (BMWYY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Fox Corporation (FOXA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $50

> ShotSpotter (SSTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $30

> City Holding Co (CHCO) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $93

> HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

