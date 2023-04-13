Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Ingredion (INGR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $121
> Klépierre SA (KLPEF) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Barclays
> Montauk Renewables (MNTK) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt lowered to $7
Downgrades:
> JD.com (JD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $43
> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity
> Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $10
Others:
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
> Essilor International (ESLOY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan
> Intl Flavors (IFF) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $10
> Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $28
> PepsiCo (PEP) placed on 30-day Upside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $23
> PROG Holdings (PRG) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $31
> Sherwin-Williams (SHW) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
> SunPower (SPWR) named Catalyst Call: Sell Idea at Deutsche Bank
