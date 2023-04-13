Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 13

Upgrades:

> Ingredion (INGR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $121

> Klépierre SA (KLPEF) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Barclays

> Montauk Renewables (MNTK) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt lowered to $7

Downgrades:

> JD.com (JD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $43

> John Wood Group plc (WDGJF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity

> Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $10

Others:

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank

> Essilor International (ESLOY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan

> Intl Flavors (IFF) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $10

> Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $28

> PepsiCo (PEP) placed on 30-day Upside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $23

> PROG Holdings (PRG) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $31

> Sherwin-Williams (SHW) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank

> SunPower (SPWR) named Catalyst Call: Sell Idea at Deutsche Bank