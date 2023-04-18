Goldman Sachs Down 3% Premarket on Missed Earnings Report

Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest banks in the world, missed Wall Street estimates for Q1 2023 revenue and reported a 5% drop in profit from Q1 2022. The “messy” report pushed the bank’s shares down more than 3% in the premarket.

Shares of Goldman Sachs are down more than 3% in premarket trading Tuesday after the Wall Street bank missed analysts’ estimates for revenue and reported a profit decline for Q1 2023. The stock stood at $327.80 per share ahead of the market opening.

The bank reported first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $8.79, beating the analysts’ estimates of $8.24. However, the earnings were below the $10.76 per share reported in the same quarter last year.

The bank generated $12.22 billion in revenue in the three months, down 5% year-over-year and below the consensus estimates of $12.83 billion. Goldman’s revenue figures from its Global Banking & Markets and FICC sales & trading also missed expectations.

“The events of the first quarter acted as another real-life stress test, demonstrating the resilience of Goldman Sachs and the nation’s largest financial institutions.” – David Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs.

Goldman’s annualized return on equity (ROE) hit 11.6% in Q1, above the consensus projection of 11.1%. Net interest income stood at $1.78 billion in the quarter, well below the expected $2.18 billion. Total assets under management (AUM) rose 12% year-over-year to $2.67 trillion, compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.6 trillion.

Other Wall Street Banks Report Strong Earnings Boosted by High-Interest Rates

Goldman’s latest earnings report was described as “very messy” by analysts at Vital Knowledge. Investors appeared to have shared these views, with the bank’s stock indicated to start the Tuesday trading session in the red.

In contrast, Goldman’s rivals on Wall Street, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup all reported stronger-than-expected financial results on Friday, resulting in notable gains in the banks’ stocks on that day.

All three banks reported robust revenue and net interest income figures, fueled by the elevated interest rates amid the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening over the past year to rein in inflation. JPMorgan’s revenue rose 25% year-over-year to a new quarterly record of $39.34 billion.

The solid financial reports indicate that the banks were not severely affected by the recent turmoil in the US banking sector triggered by the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last month. Still, some banks were cautious in their forecasts due to uncertainty around the US economy and Fed’s future interest rate plans.

