Square Enix Strengthens Commitment to Web3 Gaming With New Partnership

Final Fantasy owner and developer Square Enix has partnered with US video game distributor Elixir Games to drive Web3 game adoption among old-school gamers, according to a Wednesday press release. The partnership is in line with Square Enix’s Web3 gaming plans outlined earlier this year.

Square Enix-Elixir Partnership Expected to Attract Millions of Gamers to Web3

Popular Japanese video game developer Square Enix is teaming up with Elixir Games to increase the visibility and adoption of Web3 games among traditional gamers, the companies announced in the press release. Through Elixir’s Web3 gaming distribution platform, the partnership is expected to welcome millions of gamers to the world of Web3 games.

“This partnership brings us closer to web3 gaming mass adoption. Our team is incredibly excited to bring our technology to work, and we foresee Elixir users playing web2 and web3 games alike without distinction.” – Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir Games

The move comes just months after Square Enix reiterated its focus on blockchain and Web3 gaming in response to criticism by some fans who were discontent with the company’s newfound interest in Web3 games. Square Enix is a globally recognized game developer best known for Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest video game series.

Elixir Games is a US-based video games distribution platform focused on both Web3 and traditional games. The company recently integrated with the video game development giant Epic Games in a partnership that allows Epic’s users to play their games through their Elixir library.

Web3 Games Gaining Traction

It remains unclear how exactly Square Enix and Elixir will collaborate, but the alliance represents an important step for the former company “to explore the promise of web3- decentralized gaming,” said Hideaki Uehara, Business Development Director at Square Enix. Square Enix co-led Elixir’s most recent funding round in December.

Web3 gaming has been growing increasingly popular in recent years due to the unique features and benefits it offers to gamers compared to traditional gaming. Through blockchain technology, web3 games feature decentralized gaming ecosystems that give users greater control over their in-game assets and interactions.

Some companies at the forefront of this industry include Sandbox, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity, which suffered the biggest-ever crypto hack last year. But Web3 gaming has also seen mainstream adoption lately, with Microsoft and Amazon foraying into the space.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist