Coinbase Prime Integrates With Talos to Fuel Institutional Demand

Coinbase has continued to drive crypto adoption among institutional investors as the crypto exchange secured a partnership between Coinbase Prime and crypto trading broker Talos. The collaboration marks the latest of several Coinbase deals in the past year focused on attracting institutional investors.

Talos Clients Gain Access to Coinbase Prime’s Comprehensive Crypto Services

Talos, a digital asset trading platform used by institutional investors, announced today it is integrating with Coinbase Prime to expand access to the crypto ecosystem for both companies’ institutional clients, the company said in the press release. The main goal of the integration is to provide “a platform that is familiar and user-friendly for institutional investors who have decided to participate in this emerging asset class,” said Talos’s co-founder and CEO Anton Katz.

The partnership will provide Talos clients direct access to Coinbase Prime’s spot crypto liquidity and custody services. Similarly, Coinbase Prime users can use Talos’s comprehensive end-to-end trading and connectivity offerings.

Talos said the integration would equip Coinbase Prime users with the most sophisticated trading platform directly connected to the entire crypto ecosystem. Coinbase Prime, an integrated system that offers clients advanced trading services and offline storage, allows institutional investors to trade more than 200 assets and provides custody services for over 360 assets, among other services.

Institutional Interest in Crypto on the Rise

The partnership comes amid an ever-growing demand among institutional investors for digital assets. Katz said that despite unfavorable market conditions, Talos has consistently seen rising interest in ”high-performance digital asset trading platforms as institutional investors continue to build for long-term participation in this emerging asset class.”

Meanwhile, Coinbase has been actively targeting institutional investors in recent years. In August 2022, the crypto exchange announced a landmark deal with the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, to see the two companies offer crypto-related services to institutional clients.

The exchange recently acquired the digital asset manager ORDAM, primarily serving institutional investors. As a result of the deal, ORDAM was renamed Coinbase Asset Management (CBAM) and operated as the company’s independent and wholly-owned subsidiary.

Unlike retail investors, institutional firms foraying into crypto demand significantly higher standards from crypto trading providers, especially regarding safety and reliability. After hitting a record low in the wake of the FTX collapse, institutional participation in crypto has been on the rise since the start of 2023, and recent partnerships appear to confirm that trend.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist