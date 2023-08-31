HashKey Partners with imToken Amid Hong Kong Retail Crypto Push

Hong Kong-based HashKey cryptocurrency exchange has struck a deal with self-custody crypto wallet imToken to deliver seamless retail service to its customers. Both platforms have entered into a strategic alliance to help users avail themselves of the best of both worlds by offering a variety of trading and custodial options.

HashKey x imToken

In an online statement, imToken confirmed its strategic association with Hashkey, a leading virtual cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Hong Kong. Both platforms will work in sync to deliver seamless crypto trading activities to their users with enhanced precision.

Per the statement shared online, HashKey will be responsible for providing ImToken users with a trusted virtual platform to trade cryptocurrency with, while ImToken will serve as HashKey’s official non-custodial wallet provider to assist its users in accessing uninterrupted crypto wallet facilities.

“Both the HashKey Exchange and imToken teams will work closely together to offer a comprehensive, seamless, and secure solution for all users, empowering customers with enhanced choices and elevating the user experience to unprecedented levels of safety and convenience,” the statement further adds.

With this newly formed alliance, HashKey has set its expansion plans in motion, considering it’s the first cryptocurrency exchange to have obtained a license from the Hong Kong SFC.

Speaking about the newly formed collaboration with HashKey, imToken’s CEO, Ben He, dubbed the alliance a “gateway for a holistic crypto experience,” helping users navigate the ever-growing domain of Web3.

“Our collaboration with HashKey Exchange represents a significant step forward in creating a seamless and secure ecosystem for Web3 enthusiasts. Together, we empower users to take control of their assets while ensuring they have access to a trusted fiat gateway for a holistic Web3 experience.” He later shared

HashKey Cryptocurrency Exchange Launched in 2023

Launched in 2023, the HashKey cryptocurrency exchange was launched to deliver accessible retail crypto services to its customers. The exchange was one of the first crypto exchanges to secure a license from the newly formed Hong Kong licensing regime, helping the firm solidify its position in the global crypto domain.

Alongside unveiling new partnerships with imToken, the firm is reportedly discussing with five local brokerages in the city to further its crypto cause and “establish on-ramps for its crypto trading services.”

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist