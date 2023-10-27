3 All-American Stocks Paying More than Treasuries Today Andrey Maximenko / iStock via Getty Images

Treasury yields have spiked to tempting levels for investors looking for steady and reliable income. The 3 month, 6 month, 12 month, and 2 year treasury yields are all over 5% today. The 3yr, 5yr, and other terms are not far behind.

But, long term investors know that dividend paying stocks generally trounce anything you’ll get from Uncle Sam. There are many US based companies that pay as much as treasuries, and a select few that soar right past.

Here are three high yielding dividend stocks that give you steady income, AND appreciation to build wealth.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – 6.9% Yield

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is headquartered in Saint Paul, MN and pays a hefty 6.9% dividend yield. The manufacturer of ubiquitous products including office supplies and PPE, to building materials and cleaning supplies can proudly boast to have their products used in both the moon landing, and construction of the Panama Canal.

Shares have been absolutely clobbered in the last twelve months though, down nearly 30%, and trading back at levels not seen since 2012. The company is over 120 years old and has innovated through two world wars, recessions, and currency collapses. There is no reason to believe they won’t survive this, too.

Investors that put in as little as $5,000 may will earn $345 in extra income over the next twelve months, plus any appreciation between now and then.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) – 7.9% Yield

Source: photobyphm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Verizon Communications stock (NYSE:VZ) currently pays an impressive 7.9% dividend yield to investors today. The company is headquartered in New York, and shares currently trade at only $33, and the shares are down nearly 8% year to date. The last time investors had a chance to scoop up shares this cheap was late 2010.

But today, investors are buying a much larger and more successful company than back then. Today Verizon boasts 143 million active paying subscribers. This is nearly half of the US population. Investors do need to be wary of the nearly $200b in debt to manage, no small feat. But with a very consistent $130b in revenue the last four years, interest payments shouldn’t be a challenge.

Investors that put in as little as $5,000 today could earn nearly $400 in extra income over the next twelve months, plus any upside from the shares. Not a bad way to go.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) – 7.3% Yield

Source: Montgomery County Planning Commission / Flickr

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), headquartered in Indianapolis, is one of the largest owners and operators of real estate in the United States today. The own hallmark properties like The King of Prussia mall and many premium outlets near the US’s best cities to live.

Despite massive headwinds for all things real estate (hello 8% mortgage rates!) Simon Property Group is doing well. The company had nearly $3b in free cash flow the last twelve months, and has plenty of room to continue sending investors their regular income checks.

An investment of only $5,000 today should earn nearly $365 in extra income over the next twelve months. Plus, with all of the negative press around real estate and retail, and good news between now and then could send the shares soaring.

The Bottom Line

Investors hoping for some extra income today could do better than treasuries, despite impressive yields. T-Bills may help you sleep well at night, but small investments in companies like Verizon, 3M Company, and Simon Property Group could make patient investors truly rich.

