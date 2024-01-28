This Is How Much Money Walmart Makes Every Year Niloo138 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is currently the largest company in the world by revenue, one of the largest employers in the world, and one of the most internationally recognized brands to ever exist. They have locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America, plus other name-branded locations in other countries around the world. Today, they bring in billions of dollars in revenue, but just how much does Walmart make every year? Let’s find out.

To determine how much money Walmart makes a year, plus other financial information about the company, 24/7 Wall Street used sources like Statista and Zippia, along with financial information released by Walmart itself.

How Much Money Does Walmart Make a Year?

Right now, Walmart stands tall as the unrivaled giant in retail. As of the most recent fiscal year (2023), Walmart’s worldwide revenue was approximately $611 billion U.S. dollars. Compared to the previous year, this was an increase of 7% YoY.

Breaking Down Walmart’s Income

Walmart’s real cash cow is, of course, the U.S. market. The helm of its revenue hierarchy is the Walmart U.S. segment, which is the arm responsible for all retail stores within the United States. In fact, 65% of Walmart’s revenue came from within the U.S., totaling around $510.329 billion.

Breaking it down further (Q1 FY 2023), we can see that the runner-up is Walmart International (17%), then Sam’s Club (13%), then Membership and Other Income (~2%).

Walmart International is all of the operations outside of U.S. borders. This is a fledgling piece of Walmart’s total pie chart and an area in which the company is continuing to invest. The primary regions that makeup Walmart International are Africa, Asia, and Central America, most of which are in a similar format to what customers in the United States are offered (supermarkets, superstores, and e-commerce). Still, all of the other global markets still account for less than a quarter of the company’s revenue each year.

Sam’s Club is a warehouse store that requires membership for entry, similar to Costco or BJ’s. It’s important to note that Sam’s membership income is counted within the listed revenue and is not a part of the Membership and Other Income category.

Lastly, one major area of investment for Walmart is in its new membership platform, Walmart+. Currently, the platform is projected to surpass 29 million users by the end of 2023, totaling $2.6 billion in total revenue. This is still a small part of the company’s income, but it is growing rapidly.

Walmart’s Revenue in the Last 10 Years

Year Revenue (in billion U.S. dollars) 2012 446.51 2013 468.65 2014 476.29 2015 485.65 2016 482.13 2017 485.87 2018 500.34 2019 514.41 2020 523.96 2021 559.15 2022 572.75 2023 611.29

Over the past decade, Walmart’s revenue has been extremely steady and growing. In 2012, they reported a revenue of $446.51 billion, and it’s been consistent ever since. By 2019, Walmart surpassed the half-trillion mark, officially $514.41 billion. The years after saw similar growth, finishing in 2023, which was their largest year ever, with a total revenue of $611.29 billion.

But what about profit? We can see that Walmart made $611.29 billion last year, but the total profit is quite different and could tell a wildly different story.

Walmart reported a gross profit of $147.568 billion for 2023, which ended up being an increase of 2.65% from the previous year, 2022. Gross profit is the profits after subtracting the cost of producing and distributing goods, however. Regarding net income (gross profit minus expenses), Walmart did around $16.29 billion, an 82% increase from the previous year. Profit can be easily manipulated, however, so figures like 82%, especially when talking about net income, should be taken in context.

How Much Do Individual Walmart Stores Make?

When we talk about retail giants, Walmart isn’t just leading the pack; it’s practically in a league of its own. Zooming in on individual store earnings shows just how profitable the company is, even in the face of competitors like Amazon and Target.

On average, a U.S. Walmart store pulls in $1.1 billion annually, which translates to roughly $3 million in sales every single day. Breaking it down further, Walmart (globally) earns more than $6.97 million on an hourly basis.

As of October 31, 2022, Walmart has around 10,586 stores, although the company recently shut down a few dozen retail locations in various states due to profitability. The number of retail locations also contributes to its being the largest private employer globally, with 2.2 million employees.

