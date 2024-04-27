It's Time, Apple Has Rolled Over Angela Kotsell / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Wall St. analysts Doug McIntyre and Lee Jackson discuss Warren Buffett’s potential influence on Apple’s management, particularly in driving innovation beyond the current product line. Despite traditionally avoiding tech investments, Buffett’s engagement could push Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) towards significant advancements in AI, aligning with Wall Street’s expectations.

Transcript:

Now, Warren Buffett is not usually viewed as an activist investor, but he has invested, has made some investments where he has encouraged management to either make changes, leave, stay. You’d think he might get to the point where he coaches the Apple team a little bit about what they should do. You know, it was funny for years, he stayed away from all technology with the whole, if I don’t understand it, I don’t get into it. And yeah, I think it’s a very good possibility. He could go to them and say, what’s next? What’s new? Because you can’t have, you know, the iPhone 30 be the one that’s going to ultimately drive revenue 10, 15 years from now. Is that one of Buffett’s disadvantages in this case is, I understand his statement. I want to understand things before I buy them. Apple was basically the iPhone company. So if you had an iPhone and Warren Buffett looked at it and he liked it and he saw the sales, it’s like, well, okay, I don’t understand how the camera works or the chip. But he really doesn’t understand how AI works. And if Apple’s going to reverse course here, they’re going to have to have products that are very heavily AI-driven because that’s what Wall Street wants. Yeah, yeah. And you’ve seen that they’re kind of doing the Musk sort of deal going, oh, wait, in the summer, we’re going to release this with AI. And in the summer, we’ll have this and that. And it’s like, better deliver in the summer because if not, I don’t know. Needless to say, the stock… has rolled over for sure. And if it drops under 100, wow.

