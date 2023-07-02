For Twitter Users, The Service Hasn't Changed

Twitter’s management, led by Elon Musk, recently made two decisions about how users can use the social medium. One was that people need to log in to see tweets. The other is that there is a limit to the number of posts a person can read. In some cases, this limit is only a few hundred. The fact is that people rarely use Twitter to look at thousands or even hundreds of posts.

Twitter is a private company now, but it is worth a look at statistics from when it was public. Twitter had 238 million daily active users in mid-2022. But, the average number of minutes most users spend on Twitter is a few minutes a day. This low figure means that most users are not looking at thousand of posts a day.

Data would point to the fact that people mostly look at tweets from a small number of people or organizations. These are the ones with millions of followers. Maybe people also include friends and family in their viewing habits. That means the total of what people look at is still relatively small.

There is an argument that Musk has ruined Twitter. Some high-profile users have quit it. Advertisers who object to some have its content have canceled. Many may not come back. However, while these may affect revenue, they do not affect the number of people who use the social medium as far as anyone can tell.

Twitter is not like a car company. Car company “users” must spend tens of thousands of dollars buying a car. Without this, car companies would go out of business. Twitter’s 238 million daily user figure has probably not dropped much. For users, the service hasn’t changed, which is the reason they have stayed.

Here are 25 brands customers are abandoning.