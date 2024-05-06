These Fighter Jets Are the Fastest in the World: The Top 30, Ranked

Military

The speed of a fighter jet is an incredibly important factor in how effective it is in combat scenarios. Faster jets can respond more quickly to threats, reach targets faster, and evade enemy fire more effectively. While speed might not be the only factor in determining how potent a fighter jet is, it plays a significant role in how these modern fighter jets are used. (These are the 42 most widely flown fighter jets in today’s air forces.)

To determine the 30 fastest modern fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory’s catalogs of third, fourth, and fifth generation aircraft. We ranked each aircraft by its maximum speed. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, the year it was introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, and production. We excluded aircraft that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

The modern fighter jet is now in its fifth generation, boasting a wide range of new technology, including stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar, and supercruise performance. However, some of these fifth-generation jets are not even the fastest out there.

One iconic aircraft that is near the top of the list is the F-14 Tomcat, despite entering service in 1974. This fighter jet was capable of hitting roughly 1,550 mph, just over Mach 2, making it an ideal naval interceptor in the latter stages of the Cold War. The F-14 Tomcat also made an appearance in the film “Top Gun,” solidifying its spot in American culture. (These are the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Israel+F-35 | 161206-F-XX111-001
Source: 77258709@N06 / Flickr

Fighter jets represent the best that aviation and military technology have to offer. Documenting the fastest ones allows us to track technological progress in aviation, which often reflects broader technological advancements in engineering, materials science, and aerodynamics. Not to mention, who owns these jets is an important question to ask when considering international relations and military strength.

30. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

IDF-Wan Chien by O8447
IDF-Wan Chien (CC BY 3.0) by O8447
  • Maximum speed: 1,379 mph
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Country of origin: Taiwan
  • Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

29. Dassault Rafale

Dassault Rafale C by Dave_S.
Dassault Rafale C (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Maximum speed: 1,383 mph
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

28. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum speed: 1,386 mph
  • Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

27. F-105 Thunderchief

Source: public domain / Flickr
  • Maximum speed: 1,390 mph
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Corporation

26. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum speed: 1,452 mph
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

25. Mirage F1

Dassault Mirage F1 EQ by Falconu00ae Photography
Dassault Mirage F1 EQ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00ae Photography
  • Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

24. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

M2000 by RomainSeaf
M2000 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RomainSeaf
  • Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

23. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

22. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum speed: 1,473 mph
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

21. Panavia Tornado ADV

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum speed: 1,479 mph
  • Type: Airdefense fighter / interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

20. F-106 Delta Dart

Convair F-106 Delta Dart by Clemens Vasters
Convair F-106 Delta Dart (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Clemens Vasters
  • Maximum speed: 1,487 mph
  • Type: Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: CONVAIR

19. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
  • Type: Low-level strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

18. Panavia Tornado ECR

Panavia Tornado ECR u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009846+57u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080... by Alan Wilson
Panavia Tornado ECR u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009846+57u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
  • Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

17. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
  • Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

16. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

15. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 by brewbooks
IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks
  • Maximum speed: 1,516 mph
  • Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

14. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29K u00e2u0080u0098RF... by Alan Wilson
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29K u00e2u0080u0098RF... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Maximum speed: 1,519 mph
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

13. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Maximum speed: 1,544 mph
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

12. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... by Steve Lynes
EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes
  • Maximum speed: 1,550 mph
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

11. MiG-23 (Flogger)

MIG-23 Flogger by Ronnie Macdonald
MIG-23 Flogger (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald
  • Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
  • Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... by PK-REN
Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by PK-REN
  • Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Sukhoi Su-3... by Dmitry Terekhov
Sukhoi Su-3... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dmitry Terekhov
  • Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
  • Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

7. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

6. F-22 Raptor

F-22 Raptor by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
F-22 Raptor (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Maximum speed: 1,599 mph
  • Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

5. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum speed: 1,616 mph
  • Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

4. F-111 Aardvark

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum speed: 1,650 mph
  • Type: Long-range strategic medium bomber / Tactical strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics

3. F-15E Strike Eagle

91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
91-0325 F-15E Strike Eagle (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Maximum speed: 1,653 mph
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

2. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

MiG... by Vitaly Kuzmin
MiG... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Maximum speed: 1,864 mph
  • Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

1. F-15 Eagle

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Maximum speed: 1,875 mph
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

