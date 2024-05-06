These Fighter Jets Are the Fastest in the World: The Top 30, Ranked

The speed of a fighter jet is an incredibly important factor in how effective it is in combat scenarios. Faster jets can respond more quickly to threats, reach targets faster, and evade enemy fire more effectively. While speed might not be the only factor in determining how potent a fighter jet is, it plays a significant role in how these modern fighter jets are used. (These are the 42 most widely flown fighter jets in today’s air forces.)
To determine the 30 fastest modern fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory’s catalogs of third, fourth, and fifth generation aircraft. We ranked each aircraft by its maximum speed. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, the year it was introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, and production. We excluded aircraft that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.
The modern fighter jet is now in its fifth generation, boasting a wide range of new technology, including stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar, and supercruise performance. However, some of these fifth-generation jets are not even the fastest out there.
One iconic aircraft that is near the top of the list is the F-14 Tomcat, despite entering service in 1974. This fighter jet was capable of hitting roughly 1,550 mph, just over Mach 2, making it an ideal naval interceptor in the latter stages of the Cold War. The F-14 Tomcat also made an appearance in the film “Top Gun,” solidifying its spot in American culture. (These are the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Fighter jets represent the best that aviation and military technology have to offer. Documenting the fastest ones allows us to track technological progress in aviation, which often reflects broader technological advancements in engineering, materials science, and aerodynamics. Not to mention, who owns these jets is an important question to ask when considering international relations and military strength.
30. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Maximum speed: 1,379 mph
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Country of origin: Taiwan
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
29. Dassault Rafale
- Maximum speed: 1,383 mph
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
28. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Maximum speed: 1,386 mph
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
27. F-105 Thunderchief
- Maximum speed: 1,390 mph
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1958
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Corporation
26. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Maximum speed: 1,452 mph
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
25. Mirage F1
- Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
24. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
23. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
22. F-4 Phantom II
- Maximum speed: 1,473 mph
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
21. Panavia Tornado ADV
- Maximum speed: 1,479 mph
- Type: Airdefense fighter / interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
20. F-106 Delta Dart
- Maximum speed: 1,487 mph
- Type: Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: CONVAIR
19. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
18. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
17. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
16. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
15. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Maximum speed: 1,516 mph
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
14. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Maximum speed: 1,519 mph
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
13. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Maximum speed: 1,544 mph
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
12. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Maximum speed: 1,550 mph
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
11. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
7. Mitsubishi F-2
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Country of origin: Japan
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
6. F-22 Raptor
- Maximum speed: 1,599 mph
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
5. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Maximum speed: 1,616 mph
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
4. F-111 Aardvark
- Maximum speed: 1,650 mph
- Type: Long-range strategic medium bomber / Tactical strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
3. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Maximum speed: 1,653 mph
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
2. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Maximum speed: 1,864 mph
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
1. F-15 Eagle
- Maximum speed: 1,875 mph
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
