These Fighter Jets Are the Fastest in the World: The Top 30, Ranked

The speed of a fighter jet is an incredibly important factor in how effective it is in combat scenarios. Faster jets can respond more quickly to threats, reach targets faster, and evade enemy fire more effectively. While speed might not be the only factor in determining how potent a fighter jet is, it plays a significant role in how these modern fighter jets are used. (These are the 42 most widely flown fighter jets in today’s air forces.)

To determine the 30 fastest modern fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory’s catalogs of third, fourth, and fifth generation aircraft. We ranked each aircraft by its maximum speed. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, the year it was introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, and production. We excluded aircraft that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

The modern fighter jet is now in its fifth generation, boasting a wide range of new technology, including stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar, and supercruise performance. However, some of these fifth-generation jets are not even the fastest out there.

One iconic aircraft that is near the top of the list is the F-14 Tomcat, despite entering service in 1974. This fighter jet was capable of hitting roughly 1,550 mph, just over Mach 2, making it an ideal naval interceptor in the latter stages of the Cold War. The F-14 Tomcat also made an appearance in the film “Top Gun,” solidifying its spot in American culture. (These are the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets in the world:

30. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Maximum speed: 1,379 mph

1,379 mph Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Country of origin: Taiwan

Taiwan Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

29. Dassault Rafale

Maximum speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

28. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 1,386 mph

1,386 mph Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

27. F-105 Thunderchief

Source: public domain / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,390 mph

1,390 mph Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Corporation

26. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 1,452 mph

1,452 mph Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

25. Mirage F1

Maximum speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

24. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Maximum speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

23. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

22. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

21. Panavia Tornado ADV

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,479 mph

1,479 mph Type: Airdefense fighter / interceptor aircraft

Airdefense fighter / interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

20. F-106 Delta Dart

Maximum speed: 1,487 mph

1,487 mph Type: Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft

Single-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: CONVAIR

19. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

18. Panavia Tornado ECR

Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

17. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

16. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

15. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Maximum speed: 1,516 mph

1,516 mph Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

14. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Maximum speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

13. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

12. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Maximum speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

11. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

7. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

6. F-22 Raptor

Maximum speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

5. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

4. F-111 Aardvark

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum speed: 1,650 mph

1,650 mph Type: Long-range strategic medium bomber / Tactical strike aircraft

Long-range strategic medium bomber / Tactical strike aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

3. F-15E Strike Eagle

Maximum speed: 1,653 mph

1,653 mph Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

2. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Maximum speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

1. F-15 Eagle

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

