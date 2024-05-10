This Country Has the Most Military Helicopters, and It's Not Even Close

For decades, helicopters have played an integral role in modern warfare due to their versatility and firepower. They fill a range of roles outside of combat including transport, reconnaissance as well as search and rescue. The military strength of a nation is significantly enhanced by its fleet of helicopters, with a larger number of helicopters generally indicative of greater national power. (These were the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)
The United States, recognized as one of the world’s most powerful military nations, boasts the largest fleet of military helicopters. To a degree, this is a reflection of its superior military infrastructure and technological prowess.
Similarly, Russia and China also maintain extensive helicopter fleets, each equipped with unique models that significantly bolster their air force capabilities. There are a number of other nations with formidable helicopter fleets as well.
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at helicopter fleets around the world. To determine the countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.
One of the most pervasive helicopters used throughout these fleets is the AH-64 Apache as a result of its advanced avionics and firepower. It has set a benchmark in helicopter design and has found a place in many air forces around the world. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)
Here is a look at the countries with the largest fleets of military helicopters:
Military helicopters are a vital part of national defense for many countries, playing key roles in both traditional and asymmetric warfare scenarios. Their evolution continues to influence global military strategies, making them indispensable in modern combat. It goes without saying that countries with the most military helicopters at their disposal
30. Canada
- Total helicopters: 143
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 375
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 65
- Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145
29. Israel
- Total helicopters: 146
- Total attack helicopters: 48
- Total military aircraft: 612
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 280
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
28. Jordan
- Total helicopters: 148
- Total attack helicopters: 43
- Total military aircraft: 265
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 50
- Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
27. Syria
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 27
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 225
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
26. Mexico
- Total helicopters: 178
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 462
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 36
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
25. Brazil
- Total helicopters: 195
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 628
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 118
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
24. Iraq
- Total helicopters: 197
- Total attack helicopters: 40
- Total military aircraft: 371
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 61
- Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
23. North Korea
- Total helicopters: 205
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 572
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
22. Indonesia
- Total helicopters: 210
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Total military aircraft: 474
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 78
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
21. Poland
- Total helicopters: 215
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 93
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
20. Thailand
- Total helicopters: 231
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Total military aircraft: 501
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 91
- Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
19. Taiwan
- Total helicopters: 236
- Total attack helicopters: 91
- Total military aircraft: 750
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 286
- Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
18. United Arab Emirates
- Total helicopters: 246
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total military aircraft: 560
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 117
- Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
17. Colombia
- Total helicopters: 258
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total military aircraft: 434
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 41
- Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145
16. Saudi Arabia
- Total helicopters: 262
- Total attack helicopters: 34
- Total military aircraft: 914
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 364
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
15. United Kingdom
- Total helicopters: 276
- Total attack helicopters: 52
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 149
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
14. Greece
- Total helicopters: 289
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total military aircraft: 632
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 194
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
13. Algeria
- Total helicopters: 298
- Total attack helicopters: 75
- Total military aircraft: 605
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 144
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
12. Germany
- Total helicopters: 318
- Total attack helicopters: 55
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 209
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
11. Egypt
- Total helicopters: 338
- Total attack helicopters: 100
- Total military aircraft: 1,080
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 326
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
10. Pakistan
- Total helicopters: 352
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total military aircraft: 1,434
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 477
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
9. Italy
- Total helicopters: 402
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 157
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
8. France
- Total helicopters: 447
- Total attack helicopters: 69
- Total military aircraft: 972
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 224
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
7. Turkey
- Total helicopters: 502
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total military aircraft: 1,069
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 205
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
6. Japan
- Total helicopters: 577
- Total attack helicopters: 119
- Total military aircraft: 1,459
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 253
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
5. South Korea
- Total helicopters: 758
- Total attack helicopters: 112
- Total military aircraft: 1,576
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 452
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
4. India
- Total helicopters: 869
- Total attack helicopters: 40
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 736
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
3. China
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total attack helicopters: 281
- Total military aircraft: 3,304
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,578
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
2. Russia
- Total helicopters: 1,547
- Total attack helicopters: 559
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,539
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
1. United States
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Total attack helicopters: 1,000
- Total military aircraft: 13,209
- Total fighter and attack aircraft: 2,750
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
