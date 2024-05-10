This Country Has the Most Military Helicopters, and It's Not Even Close Cristi Croitoru / Shutterstock.com

For decades, helicopters have played an integral role in modern warfare due to their versatility and firepower. They fill a range of roles outside of combat including transport, reconnaissance as well as search and rescue. The military strength of a nation is significantly enhanced by its fleet of helicopters, with a larger number of helicopters generally indicative of greater national power. (These were the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)

The United States, recognized as one of the world’s most powerful military nations, boasts the largest fleet of military helicopters. To a degree, this is a reflection of its superior military infrastructure and technological prowess.

Similarly, Russia and China also maintain extensive helicopter fleets, each equipped with unique models that significantly bolster their air force capabilities. There are a number of other nations with formidable helicopter fleets as well.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at helicopter fleets around the world. To determine the countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.

One of the most pervasive helicopters used throughout these fleets is the AH-64 Apache as a result of its advanced avionics and firepower. It has set a benchmark in helicopter design and has found a place in many air forces around the world. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

Here is a look at the countries with the largest fleets of military helicopters:

30. Canada

Total helicopters: 143

143 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 375

375 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 65

65 Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

29. Israel

Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 280

280 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

28. Jordan

Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 50

50 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

27. Syria

Source: canaran / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 225

225 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

26. Mexico

Total helicopters: 178

178 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 462

462 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 36

36 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

25. Brazil

Source: Scott Nelson / Getty Images

Total helicopters: 195

195 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 628

628 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 118

118 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

24. Iraq

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 61

61 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

23. North Korea

Source: Friemann / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 572

572 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

22. Indonesia

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Total helicopters: 210

210 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 78

78 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

21. Poland

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 93

93 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

20. Thailand

Total helicopters: 231

231 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 501

501 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 91

91 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

19. Taiwan

Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 286

286 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

18. United Arab Emirates

Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 117

117 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

17. Colombia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 434

434 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

16. Saudi Arabia

Total helicopters: 262

262 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 364

364 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

15. United Kingdom

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total helicopters: 276

276 Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 149

149 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

14. Greece

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 289

289 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 194

194 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

13. Algeria

Source: njnationalguard / Flickr

Total helicopters: 298

298 Total attack helicopters: 75

75 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

12. Germany

Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 209

209 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

11. Egypt

Total helicopters: 338

338 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 326

326 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

10. Pakistan

Total helicopters: 352

352 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 477

477 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

9. Italy

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Total helicopters: 402

402 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 157

157 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

8. France

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 447

447 Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 224

224 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

7. Turkey

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 205

205 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

6. Japan

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Total helicopters: 577

577 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 253

253 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

5. South Korea

Total helicopters: 758

758 Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

4. India

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 869

869 Total attack helicopters: 40

40 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 736

736 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. China

Source: Peng Chen / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,578

1,578 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Total attack helicopters: 559

559 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,539

1,539 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Total attack helicopters: 1,000

1,000 Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Total fighter and attack aircraft: 2,750

2,750 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

