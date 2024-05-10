Military

This Country Has the Most Military Helicopters, and It's Not Even Close

For decades, helicopters have played an integral role in modern warfare due to their versatility and firepower. They fill a range of roles outside of combat including transport, reconnaissance as well as search and rescue. The military strength of a nation is significantly enhanced by its fleet of helicopters, with a larger number of helicopters generally indicative of greater national power. (These were the helicopters used in the Vietnam War.)

The United States, recognized as one of the world’s most powerful military nations, boasts the largest fleet of military helicopters. To a degree, this is a reflection of its superior military infrastructure and technological prowess.

Similarly, Russia and China also maintain extensive helicopter fleets, each equipped with unique models that significantly bolster their air force capabilities. There are a number of other nations with formidable helicopter fleets as well.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at helicopter fleets around the world. To determine the countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most military helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking.

One of the most pervasive helicopters used throughout these fleets is the AH-64 Apache as a result of its advanced avionics and firepower. It has set a benchmark in helicopter design and has found a place in many air forces around the world. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

Here is a look at the countries with the largest fleets of military helicopters:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

Military helicopters are a vital part of national defense for many countries, playing key roles in both traditional and asymmetric warfare scenarios. Their evolution continues to influence global military strategies, making them indispensable in modern combat. It goes without saying that countries with the most military helicopters at their disposal

30. Canada

12th CAB at Allied Spirit I by 7th Army Training Command
12th CAB at Allied Spirit I (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total helicopters: 143
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 375
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 65
  • Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

29. Israel

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Total attack helicopters: 48
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 280
  • Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

28. Jordan

Georgia National Guard by The National Guard
Georgia National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total helicopters: 148
  • Total attack helicopters: 43
  • Total military aircraft: 265
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 50
  • Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

27. Syria

Source: canaran / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total attack helicopters: 27
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 225
  • Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

26. Mexico

New Mexico Soldiers practice m... by DVIDSHUB
New Mexico Soldiers practice m... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Total helicopters: 178
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 462
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 36
  • Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

25. Brazil

Source: Scott Nelson / Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 195
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 628
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 118
  • Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

24. Iraq

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 61
  • Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

23. North Korea

Source: Friemann / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total military aircraft: 951
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 572
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

22. Indonesia

Source: marine_corps / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 210
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Total military aircraft: 474
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 78
  • Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

21. Poland

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 215
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 468
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 93
  • Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

20. Thailand

93309 by Alec Wilson
93309 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alec Wilson
  • Total helicopters: 231
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Total military aircraft: 501
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 91
  • Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

19. Taiwan

DSC07218 by brian25_tw
DSC07218 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brian25_tw
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total attack helicopters: 91
  • Total military aircraft: 750
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 286
  • Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

18. United Arab Emirates

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 117
  • Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

17. Colombia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 258
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 434
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 41
  • Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

16. Saudi Arabia

DA-ST-91-06392 by U.S. Army Materiel Command
DA-ST-91-06392 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Materiel Command
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Total attack helicopters: 34
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 364
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

15. United Kingdom

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 276
  • Total attack helicopters: 52
  • Total military aircraft: 664
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 149
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

14. Greece

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 289
  • Total attack helicopters: 29
  • Total military aircraft: 632
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 194
  • Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

13. Algeria

Source: njnationalguard / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Total attack helicopters: 75
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 144
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

12. Germany

Combined Resolve II by 7th Army Training Command
Combined Resolve II (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total helicopters: 318
  • Total attack helicopters: 55
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 209
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

11. Egypt

Kamov Ka-52K [unmarked u2013 c/n... by Alan Wilson
Kamov Ka-52K [unmarked u2013 c/n... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Total attack helicopters: 100
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 326
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

10. Pakistan

Pakistan military helicopter by Al Jazeera English
Pakistan military helicopter (BY-SA 2.0) by Al Jazeera English
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 477
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

9. Italy

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 402
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 800
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 157
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

8. France

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total helicopters: 447
  • Total attack helicopters: 69
  • Total military aircraft: 972
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 224
  • Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

7. Turkey

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 205
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

6. Japan

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Total attack helicopters: 119
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 253
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

5. South Korea

APACHE - AH-64D by USAG- Humphreys
APACHE - AH-64D (CC BY 2.0) by USAG- Humphreys
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Total attack helicopters: 112
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 452
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

4. India

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 736
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. China

Source: Peng Chen / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total attack helicopters: 281
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,578
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. (BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Total attack helicopters: 559
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 1,539
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

us military helicopter by Cristi Croitoru
us military helicopter (Shutterstock.com) by Cristi Croitoru
  • Total helicopters: 5,737
  • Total attack helicopters: 1,000
  • Total military aircraft: 13,209
  • Total fighter and attack aircraft: 2,750
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

