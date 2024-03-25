See What State Everyone Is Born In Based on Their Social Security Number

Population and Social Characteristics

The United States began issuing Social Security numbers (SSNs) in November 1936. A unique nine-digit number is assigned to every U.S. citizen. SSNs are also assigned to permanent residents and eligible nonimmigrant workers within the United States. (And, since we’re on the subject, here is our super helpful guide to understanding Social Security today, with all benefits and strategies explained.)

The original purpose of SSNs was to enable the Social Security Administration (SSA) to track individual accounts, but these numbers have since become a widely accepted form of identification used by employers, medical providers, schools, government agencies, and so forth.

Each social security number is divided into three parts. The first three digits are the area number, the middle two are the group number, and the last four are the serial number. So, using this configuration, the format of a SSN is AAA-GG-SSSS.

Assigning Area Numbers

Wooden blocks with words 'Social Security Number'. Business concept
The system of assigning SSNs has changed over the years.

Originally, the area number represented the location of the Social Security office that issued a specific Social Security card. However, starting in 1973, the SSA began using the ZIP Code on an application to assign the area number. This practice remained in effect until June 25, 2011, when the SSA adopted a new randomization method designed to “protect the integrity of the SSN” and “extend the longevity of the nine-digit SSN nationwide.”

For those born in the U.S. between 1973 and June 2011, the first three numbers of their SSNs were assigned to the ZIP Code found on their Social Security application. Usually (but not always), that ZIP Code corresponded with the place of their birth. So, in most cases, you can tell where a person was born by the first three digits of their SSN.

Here are the area numbers assigned to all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories during this 38-year period. The states and territories are arranged in ascending order according to their original area numbers. As the nation’s population grew, the original area numbers for some states were exhausted and new area numbers were assigned. This is why 16 states and one territory have nonconsecutive area numbers.

Note: There are overlapping numbers between North Carolina and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Oh, and here’s a fun fact: the area number “666” was never issued.

24/7 Wall St. used information from the Social Security Administration for this story.

1. New Hampshire

Waving New Hampshire State flag
New Hampshire was assigned the first area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 001-003

2. Maine

State Flag of Maine
Maine was given four area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 004-007

3. Vermont

Vermont flag waving in the wind on clouds sky. High quality fabric. International relations concept
Vermont was assigned two area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 008-009

4. Massachusetts

Massachusetts (U.S. state) flag waving against clear blue sky, close up, isolated with clipping path mask alpha channel transparency, perfect for film, news, composition
Massachusetts was assigned more area numbers than any other New England state.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 010-034

5. Rhode Island

The flag of the state of Rhode Island blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky
Rhode Island had five area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 035-039

6. Connecticut

The flag of the state of Connecticut blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky
Connecticut was assigned ten area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 040-049

7. New York

Flag of New York State in blue sky background
New York was given one of the biggest original allotments of area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 050-134

8. New Jersey

Flag of New Jersey
New Jersey has the highest population density in the nation, so it is no surprise that the state was given a large allotment of area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 135-158

9. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania (U.S. state) flag waving against clear blue sky, close up, isolated with clipping path mask alpha channel transparency, perfect for film, news, composition
The Keystone State’s area numbers broke into the 200s.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 159-211

10. Maryland

The colorful flag of the state of Maryland flying in a stiff breeze.
Maryland was assigned nine area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 212-220

11. Delaware

Delaware Flag flying in the wind with beautiful sky on the background.
The tiny state of Delaware was assigned two area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 221-222

12. Virginia

Virginia US state flag with big folds waving close up under the studio light indoors. The official symbols and colors in fabric banner
Virginia’s growth necessitated a second allotment of area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 223-231, 691-699

13. West Virginia

Flag of West Virginia state, region of the United States of America
The crossover of area number 232 between West Virginia and North Carolina can be confusing.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 232 (except group number 30) -236

14. North Carolina

3D rendering of the flag of North Carolina on satin texture.
North Carolina required additional area numbers as it grew.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 232 (group number 30), 237-246, 681-690

15. South Carolina

South Carolina (U.S. state) flag waving against clear blue sky, close up, isolated with clipping path mask alpha channel transparency, perfect for film, news, composition
The Palmetto State also needed a new batch of area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 247-251, 654-658

16. Georgia

Flag of Georgia
Georgia’s growth demanded more area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 252-260, 667-675

17. Florida

Florida state flag waving in the wind on a clear day.
The SSA kept adding numbers as Florida kept growing.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 261-267, 589-595, 766-772

18. Ohio

The flag of Ohio blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky
The Buckeye State broke into the 300s for area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 268-302

19. Indiana

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
Indiana was assigned 15 area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 303-317

20. Illinois

An Illinois state flag waving in the foreground of the iconic Wrigley building.
Illinois houses one of the nation’s largest cities, so it was assigned a large allotment of area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 318-361

21. Michigan

3D rendering of the flag of Michigan on satin texture.
Michigan was assigned 25 area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 362-386

22. Wisconsin

The Wisconsin state flag waving in the wind.
Wisconsin finished up the 300s among area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 387-399

23. Kentucky

The flag of the state of Kentucky blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky
Kentucky received eight area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 400-407

24. Tennessee

The flag of the state of Tennessee blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky
Tennessee’s growth required the assignment of additional area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 408-415, 756-763

25. Alabama

The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky
Alabama was assigned nine area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 416-424

26. Mississippi

Mississippi flag waving in the wind, blue sky background
Mississippi required two additional allotments of area numbers as its population grew.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 425-428, 587-588, 752-755

27. Arkansas

Arkansas state flag
The original four area numbers did not account for Arkansas’ growth, so four more were added.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 429-432, 676-679

28. Louisiana

3D rendering of the flag of Louisiana on satin texture.
Louisiana received two different allotments of area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 433-439, 659-665

29. Oklahoma

Oklahoma state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
Oklahoma was assigned nine area numbers
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 440-448

30. Texas

Texas State flag on the pole waving in the wing against blue sky and white clouds
Texas is the second-most populous state in the nation, so it is no surprise that it required additional area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 449-467, 627-645

31. Minnesota

Minnesota State Flag Against a Blue Sky
Minnesota received ten area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 468-477

32. Iowa

Iowa state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
The Hawkeye State was assigned eight area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 478-485

33. Missouri

Missouri state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
Missouri opened the 500s among area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 486-500

34. North Dakota

The state flag of North Dakota.
Sparsely populated North Dakota was assigned two area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 501-502

35. South Dakota

The flag of the US state of South Dakota.
Like its neighbor to the north, South Dakota was also allotted two area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 503-504

36. Nebraska

Nebraska State flag
The Cornhusker State was assigned four area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 505-508

37. Kansas

State Flag of Kansas
The Sunflower State was given seven area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 509-515

38. Montana

Montana State Flag, three dimensional render, satin texture. US State Flag, USA
Montana is the fourth-largest state by area, but its small population only garnered two area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 516-517

39. Idaho

Idaho state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
The Gem State was assigned two area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 518-519

40. Wyoming

Wyoming (U.S. state) flag waving against clear blue sky
As the least populous state in the nation, Wyoming was only assigned one area number.
  • Social Security Area Number: 520

41. Colorado

Flag of Colorado waving in the wind against blue sky
Colorado’s growth required additional area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 521-524, 650-653

42. New Mexico

The New Mexico State flag blowing in the wind.
New Mexico was originally assigned only one area number, but that would not be enough.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 525, 585, 648-649

43. Arizona

Arizona flag waving in the wind on clouds sky. High quality fabric. International relations concept
Arizona’s continued growth required multiple assignments of new area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 526-527, 600-601, 764-765

44. Utah

Utah flag waving in the wind, blue sky background
Utah’s original allotment of two area numbers proved insufficient.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 528-529, 646-647

45. Nevada

3D rendering of the flag of Nevada on satin texture.
Nevada required an additional area number, mostly due to the growth of the Las Vegas metro area.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 530, 680

46. Washington State

3D rendering of the flag of Washington on satin texture.
The Evergreen State was assigned nine area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 531-539

47. Oregon

Oregon state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration
The SSA assigned five area numbers to Oregon.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 540-544

48. California

California State waving flag
California’s many area numbers reflect its status as the nation’s most populous state.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 545-573, 602-626

49. Alaska

State Flag of Alaska
Alaska is the largest state in the nation by land mass, but only one area number was needed to cover its entire population.
  • Social Security Area Number: 574

50. Hawaii

A Hawaiian flag flaps in the wind, with ocean waves and an offshore island in the background.
The growth of the Aloha State demanded additional area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 575-576, 750-751

51. District of Columbia

Flag of Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. was assigned three area numbers.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 577-579

52. U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands US national Flag textile cloth fabric waving on the top
The. U.S. Virgin Islands were assigned one area number by the SSA.
  • Social Security Area Number: 580

53. Puerto Rico

Large Puerto Rico flag waving in the wind
The first set of five area numbers proved insufficient for Puerto Rico’s growth.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 580-584, 596-599

54. Pacific Ocean Territories

Flag of Guam waving in the wind on a clear day. Guam is an organized, unincorporated territory of the United States in the Micronesia subregion of the western Pacific Ocean
The U.S. Pacific Territories, including Guam, received one area number.
  • Social Security Area Numbers: 586

