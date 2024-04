This City Has the Most Homeless People in America

Over 653,000 people nationwide were unhoused in 2023, according to point-in-time estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. And more than half of them, or over 57%, experienced homelessness in just 50 cities nationwide.

To find the 50 cities where the most people experience homelessness, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed point-in-time homelessness data from the HUD for continuum of care geographic service areas. The cities are ordered here by the number of homeless persons in each COC service area. All data is from the HUD.

The 50 cities on the list are inevitably some of the most populous cities nationwide, and each is home to anywhere from about 2,000 unhoused persons to as many 88,000 unhoused people. Sixteen cities are in California, five in Texas, and five in Florida, though the city with the most homeless people is New York. In general, the West is the region with the most cities on the list at 29, followed by 12 in the South.

Homelessness declined over the past five years in only 11 of the 50 cities. In the rest, the number of people experiencing homelessness rose. In 32 cities, the number rose by over 10%, including nine in which the number rose by over 75%. These nine cities are all in the West, including seven in California. And while percentage wise, the number of homeless people grew the most in Sacramento as the number more than doubled, by raw number, there were over 78,000 more unhoused persons in New York in 2023 than in 2018. In Los Angeles, there were nearly 50,000 more homeless persons.

While the HUD did not provide the full racial breakdown of people experiencing homelessness in these geographic areas, in 31 cities, the number of unhoused persons who are Black American makes up 25% of the area’s homeless population. (Also see: Who are the Homeless in Every State.)

50. Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit/Jackson, Wyandotte Counties, MO & KS

Total homelessness, 2023: 1,986 (21.3% of 9,344 unhoused statewide)

1,986 (21.3% of 9,344 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 570; Unsheltered: 791

Sheltered: 570; Unsheltered: 791 Gender of unhoused persons: 708 female, 1,250 male, 13 transgender, 15 other

708 female, 1,250 male, 13 transgender, 15 other Age of unhoused persons: 343 under 18; 82 over 64

343 under 18; 82 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 189

189 Change in homelessness from 2018: +188 people (+10.5%)

+188 people (+10.5%) Geographic service area: Major city

49. Tampa/Hillsborough County, Florida

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,040 (6.6% of 30,756 unhoused statewide)

2,040 (6.6% of 30,756 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 846; Unsheltered: 1,135

Sheltered: 846; Unsheltered: 1,135 Gender of unhoused persons: 715 female, 1,308 male, 3 transgender, 14 other

715 female, 1,308 male, 3 transgender, 14 other Age of unhoused persons: 394 under 18; 156 over 64

394 under 18; 156 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 176

176 Change in homelessness from 2018: +245 people (+13.6%)

+245 people (+13.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

48. Turlock, Modesto/Stanislaus County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,091 (1.2% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

2,091 (1.2% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 922; Unsheltered: 949

Sheltered: 922; Unsheltered: 949 Gender of unhoused persons: 731 female, 1,345 male, 5 transgender, 10 other

731 female, 1,345 male, 5 transgender, 10 other Age of unhoused persons: 231 under 18; 133 over 64

231 under 18; 133 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 101

101 Change in homelessness from 2018: +735 people (+54.2%)

+735 people (+54.2%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

47. Nashville-Davidson County, Tennessee

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,129 (23.1% of 9,215 unhoused statewide)

2,129 (23.1% of 9,215 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,248; Unsheltered: 590

Sheltered: 1,248; Unsheltered: 590 Gender of unhoused persons: 675 female, 1,434 male, 8 transgender, 12 other

675 female, 1,434 male, 8 transgender, 12 other Age of unhoused persons: 174 under 18; 156 over 64

174 under 18; 156 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 247

247 Change in homelessness from 2018: -169 people (-7.4%)

-169 people (-7.4%) Geographic service area: Major city

46. St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo/Pinellas County, Florida

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,144 (7.0% of 30,756 unhoused statewide)

2,144 (7.0% of 30,756 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,186; Unsheltered: 646

Sheltered: 1,186; Unsheltered: 646 Gender of unhoused persons: 760 female, 1,374 male, 7 transgender, 3 other

760 female, 1,374 male, 7 transgender, 3 other Age of unhoused persons: 344 under 18; 219 over 64

344 under 18; 219 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 292

292 Change in homelessness from 2018: -468 people (-17.9%)

-468 people (-17.9%) Geographic service area: Other largely urban

45. Tacoma, Lakewood/Pierce County, Washington

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,148 (7.7% of 28,036 unhoused statewide)

2,148 (7.7% of 28,036 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,264; Unsheltered: 763

Sheltered: 1,264; Unsheltered: 763 Gender of unhoused persons: 816 female, 1,301 male, 6 transgender, 25 other

816 female, 1,301 male, 6 transgender, 25 other Age of unhoused persons: 226 under 18; 146 over 64

226 under 18; 146 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 175

175 Change in homelessness from 2018: +520 people (+31.9%)

+520 people (+31.9%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

44. Tucson/Pima County, Arizona

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,209 (15.5% of 14,237 unhoused statewide)

2,209 (15.5% of 14,237 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 517; Unsheltered: 1,501

Sheltered: 517; Unsheltered: 1,501 Gender of unhoused persons: 627 female, 1,492 male, 15 transgender, 75 other

627 female, 1,492 male, 15 transgender, 75 other Age of unhoused persons: 157 under 18; 141 over 64

157 under 18; 141 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 175

175 Change in homelessness from 2018: +829 people (+60.1%)

+829 people (+60.1%) Geographic service area: Major city

43. Orlando/Orange, Osceola, Seminole Counties, Florida

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,258 (7.3% of 30,756 unhoused statewide)

2,258 (7.3% of 30,756 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,127; Unsheltered: 587

Sheltered: 1,127; Unsheltered: 587 Gender of unhoused persons: 823 female, 1,420 male, 12 transgender, 3 other

823 female, 1,420 male, 12 transgender, 3 other Age of unhoused persons: 511 under 18; 144 over 64

511 under 18; 144 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 189

189 Change in homelessness from 2018: +205 people (+10.0%)

+205 people (+10.0%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

42. Santa Rosa, Petaluma/Sonoma County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,266 (1.2% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

2,266 (1.2% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 703; Unsheltered: 1,291

Sheltered: 703; Unsheltered: 1,291 Gender of unhoused persons: 865 female, 1,355 male, 25 transgender, 21 other

865 female, 1,355 male, 25 transgender, 21 other Age of unhoused persons: 121 under 18; 103 over 64

121 under 18; 103 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 110

110 Change in homelessness from 2018: -730 people (-24.4%)

-730 people (-24.4%) Geographic service area: Other largely urban

41. Salt Lake City & County, Utah

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,297 (62.3% of 3,687 unhoused statewide)

2,297 (62.3% of 3,687 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,594; Unsheltered: 435

Sheltered: 1,594; Unsheltered: 435 Gender of unhoused persons: 811 female, 1,430 male, 10 transgender, 46 other

811 female, 1,430 male, 10 transgender, 46 other Age of unhoused persons: 344 under 18; 159 over 64

344 under 18; 159 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 131

131 Change in homelessness from 2018: +493 people (+27.3%)

+493 people (+27.3%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

40. Columbus/Franklin County, Washington

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,337 (8.3% of 28,036 unhoused statewide)

2,337 (8.3% of 28,036 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,688; Unsheltered: 498

Sheltered: 1,688; Unsheltered: 498 Gender of unhoused persons: 958 female, 1,363 male, 7 transgender, 9 other

958 female, 1,363 male, 7 transgender, 9 other Age of unhoused persons: 487 under 18; 139 over 64

487 under 18; 139 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 101

101 Change in homelessness from 2018: +530 (+29.3%)

+530 (+29.3%) Geographic service area: Major city

39. Richmond/Contra Costa County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,372 (1.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

2,372 (1.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 551; Unsheltered: 1,653

Sheltered: 551; Unsheltered: 1,653 Gender of unhoused persons: 857 female, 1,505 male, 1 transgender, 9 other

857 female, 1,505 male, 1 transgender, 9 other Age of unhoused persons: 174 under 18; 175 over 64

174 under 18; 175 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 110

110 Change in homelessness from 2018: +138 people (+6.2%)

+138 people (+6.2%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

38. Austin/Travis County, Texas

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,374 (8.7% of 27,377 unhoused statewide)

2,374 (8.7% of 27,377 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 795; Unsheltered: 1,266

Sheltered: 795; Unsheltered: 1,266 Gender of unhoused persons: 859 female, 1,502 male, 5 transgender, 8 other

859 female, 1,502 male, 5 transgender, 8 other Age of unhoused persons: 377 under 18; 95 over 64

377 under 18; 95 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 225

225 Change in homelessness from 2018: +227 people (+10.6%)

+227 people (+10.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

37. Spokane City & County, Washington

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,390 (8.5% of 28,036 unhoused statewide)

2,390 (8.5% of 28,036 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,176; Unsheltered: 955

Sheltered: 1,176; Unsheltered: 955 Gender of unhoused persons: 806 female, 1,532 male, 6 transgender, 46 other

806 female, 1,532 male, 6 transgender, 46 other Age of unhoused persons: 208 under 18; 112 over 64

208 under 18; 112 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 129

129 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,145 people (+92.0%)

+1,145 people (+92.0%) Geographic service area: Other largely urban

36. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,394 (62.3% of 3,842 unhoused statewide)

2,394 (62.3% of 3,842 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,125; Unsheltered: 977

Sheltered: 1,125; Unsheltered: 977 Gender of unhoused persons: 916 female, 1,447 male, 18 transgender, 13 other

916 female, 1,447 male, 18 transgender, 13 other Age of unhoused persons: 350 under 18; 136 over 64

350 under 18; 136 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 176

176 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,045 people (+78.7%)

+1,045 people (+78.7%) Geographic service area: Major city

35. Oxnard, San Buenaventura/Ventura County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,441 (1.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

2,441 (1.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 634; Unsheltered: 1,633

Sheltered: 634; Unsheltered: 1,633 Gender of unhoused persons: 796 female, 1,635 male, 8 transgender, 2 other

796 female, 1,635 male, 8 transgender, 2 other Age of unhoused persons: 141 under 18; 290 over 64

141 under 18; 290 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 180

180 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,133 people (+86.6%)

+1,133 people (+86.6%) Geographic service area: Other largely urban

34. Stockton/San Joaquin County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,454 (1.4% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

2,454 (1.4% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 935; Unsheltered: 1,355

Sheltered: 935; Unsheltered: 1,355 Gender of unhoused persons: 920 female, 1,524 male, 4 transgender, 6 other

920 female, 1,524 male, 4 transgender, 6 other Age of unhoused persons: 255 under 18; 99 over 64

255 under 18; 99 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 149

149 Change in homelessness from 2018: +769 people (+45.6%)

+769 people (+45.6%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

33. Ft Lauderdale/Broward County, Florida

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,487 (8.1% of 30,756 unhoused statewide)

2,487 (8.1% of 30,756 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 644; Unsheltered: 1,624

Sheltered: 644; Unsheltered: 1,624 Gender of unhoused persons: 857 female, 1,617 male, 2 transgender, 11 other

857 female, 1,617 male, 2 transgender, 11 other Age of unhoused persons: 257 under 18; 269 over 64

257 under 18; 269 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 128

128 Change in homelessness from 2018: +169 people (+7.3%)

+169 people (+7.3%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

32. Atlanta, Georgia

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,679 (21.8% of 12,294 unhoused statewide)

2,679 (21.8% of 12,294 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,333; Unsheltered: 738

Sheltered: 1,333; Unsheltered: 738 Gender of unhoused persons: 759 female, 1,887 male, 0 transgender, 33 other

759 female, 1,887 male, 0 transgender, 33 other Age of unhoused persons: 290 under 18; 212 over 64

290 under 18; 212 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 241

241 Change in homelessness from 2018: -397 people (-12.9%)

-397 people (-12.9%) Geographic service area: Major city

31. Springfield/Hampden County, Massachusetts

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,683 (14.0% of 19,141 unhoused statewide)

2,683 (14.0% of 19,141 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,456; Unsheltered: 115

Sheltered: 2,456; Unsheltered: 115 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,417 female, 1,257 male, 9 transgender, 0 other

1,417 female, 1,257 male, 9 transgender, 0 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,272 under 18; 44 over 64

1,272 under 18; 44 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 23

23 Change in homelessness from 2018: -685 people (-20.3%)

-685 people (-20.3%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

30. Fort Worth, Arlington/Tarrant County, Texas

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,776 (10.1% of 27,377 unhoused statewide)

2,776 (10.1% of 27,377 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,479; Unsheltered: 1,088

Sheltered: 1,479; Unsheltered: 1,088 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,049 female, 1,719 male, 2 transgender, 6 other

1,049 female, 1,719 male, 2 transgender, 6 other Age of unhoused persons: 491 under 18; 110 over 64

491 under 18; 110 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 175

175 Change in homelessness from 2018: +761 people (+37.8%)

+761 people (+37.8%) Geographic service area: Major city

29. Eugene, Springfield/Lane County, Oregon

Total homelessness, 2023: 2,824 (14.0% of 20,142 unhoused statewide)

2,824 (14.0% of 20,142 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 640; Unsheltered: 2,110

Sheltered: 640; Unsheltered: 2,110 Gender of unhoused persons: 928 female, 1,838 male, 6 transgender, 52 other

928 female, 1,838 male, 6 transgender, 52 other Age of unhoused persons: 230 under 18; 248 over 64

230 under 18; 248 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 197

197 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,183 people (+72.1%)

+1,183 people (+72.1%) Geographic service area: Other largely urban

28. San Antonio/Bexar County, Texas

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,155 (11.5% of 27,377 unhoused statewide)

3,155 (11.5% of 27,377 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,000; Unsheltered: 874

Sheltered: 2,000; Unsheltered: 874 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,169 female, 1,970 male, 6 transgender, 10 other

1,169 female, 1,970 male, 6 transgender, 10 other Age of unhoused persons: 580 under 18; 180 over 64

580 under 18; 180 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 244

244 Change in homelessness from 2018: +89 people (+2.9%)

+89 people (+2.9%) Geographic service area: Major city

27. Houston, Pasadena, Conroe/Harris, Ft. Bend, Montgomery, Counties, Texas

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,270 (11.9% of 27,377 unhoused statewide)

3,270 (11.9% of 27,377 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,529; Unsheltered: 1,242

Sheltered: 1,529; Unsheltered: 1,242 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,248 female, 2,015 male, 7 transgender, 0 other

1,248 female, 2,015 male, 7 transgender, 0 other Age of unhoused persons: 471 under 18; 203 over 64

471 under 18; 203 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 283

283 Change in homelessness from 2018: -873 people (-21.1%)

-873 people (-21.1%) Geographic service area: Major city

26. Minneapolis/Hennepin County, Minnesota

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,312 (39.5% of 8,393 unhoused statewide)

3,312 (39.5% of 8,393 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,422; Unsheltered: 469

Sheltered: 2,422; Unsheltered: 469 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,550 female, 1,731 male, 13 transgender, 18 other

1,550 female, 1,731 male, 13 transgender, 18 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,062 under 18; 84 over 64

1,062 under 18; 84 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 127

127 Change in homelessness from 2018: +299 people (+9.9%)

+299 people (+9.9%) Geographic service area: Major city

25. Long Beach, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,447 (1.9% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

3,447 (1.9% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 492; Unsheltered: 2,482

Sheltered: 492; Unsheltered: 2,482 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,142 female, 2,225 male, 42 transgender, 38 other

1,142 female, 2,225 male, 42 transgender, 38 other Age of unhoused persons: 48 under 18; 527 over 64

48 under 18; 527 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 362

362 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,574 people (+84.0%)

+1,574 people (+84.0%) Geographic service area: Major city

24. Nassau, Suffolk Counties, New York

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,536 (3.4% of 103,200 unhoused statewide)

3,536 (3.4% of 103,200 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,231; Unsheltered: 199

Sheltered: 3,231; Unsheltered: 199 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,827 female, 1,697 male, 1 transgender, 11 other

1,827 female, 1,697 male, 1 transgender, 11 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,463 under 18; 113 over 64

1,463 under 18; 113 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 102

102 Change in homelessness from 2018: -332 people (-8.6%)

-332 people (-8.6%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

23. Miami-Dade County, Florida

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,657 (11.9% of 30,756 unhoused statewide)

3,657 (11.9% of 30,756 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,283; Unsheltered: 1,058

Sheltered: 2,283; Unsheltered: 1,058 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,367 female, 2,263 male, 14 transgender, 13 other

1,367 female, 2,263 male, 14 transgender, 13 other Age of unhoused persons: 775 under 18; 501 over 64

775 under 18; 501 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 111

111 Change in homelessness from 2018: +141 people (+4.0%)

+141 people (+4.0%) Geographic service area: Major city

22. Riverside City & County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 3,725 (2.1% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

3,725 (2.1% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,015; Unsheltered: 2,441

Sheltered: 1,015; Unsheltered: 2,441 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,244 female, 2,458 male, 4 transgender, 19 other

1,244 female, 2,458 male, 4 transgender, 19 other Age of unhoused persons: 319 under 18; 215 over 64

319 under 18; 215 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 252

252 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,409 people (+60.8%)

+1,409 people (+60.8%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

21. Honolulu City and County, Hawaii

Total homelessness, 2023: 4,028 (64.7% of 6,223 unhoused statewide)

4,028 (64.7% of 6,223 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,116; Unsheltered: 2,365

Sheltered: 1,116; Unsheltered: 2,365 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,514 female, 2,453 male, 33 transgender, 28 other

1,514 female, 2,453 male, 33 transgender, 28 other Age of unhoused persons: 583 under 18; 322 over 64

583 under 18; 322 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 226

226 Change in homelessness from 2018: -467 people (-10.4%)

-467 people (-10.4%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

20. San Bernardino City & County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 4,195 (2.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

4,195 (2.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 772; Unsheltered: 2,976

Sheltered: 772; Unsheltered: 2,976 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,480 female, 2,693 male, 5 transgender, 17 other

1,480 female, 2,693 male, 5 transgender, 17 other Age of unhoused persons: 336 under 18; 280 over 64

336 under 18; 280 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 231

231 Change in homelessness from 2018: +2,077 people (+98.1%)

+2,077 people (+98.1%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

19. Dallas City & County, Irving, Texas

Total homelessness, 2023: 4,244 (15.5% of 27,377 unhoused statewide)

4,244 (15.5% of 27,377 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,815; Unsheltered: 1,184

Sheltered: 1,815; Unsheltered: 1,184 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,552 female, 2,663 male, 12 transgender, 17 other

1,552 female, 2,663 male, 12 transgender, 17 other Age of unhoused persons: 640 under 18; 323 over 64

640 under 18; 323 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 363

363 Change in homelessness from 2018: +123 people (+3.0%)

+123 people (+3.0%) Geographic service area: Major city

18. Fresno City & County/Madera County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 4,493 (2.5% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

4,493 (2.5% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,431; Unsheltered: 2,758

Sheltered: 1,431; Unsheltered: 2,758 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,618 female, 2,849 male, 19 transgender, 7 other

1,618 female, 2,849 male, 19 transgender, 7 other Age of unhoused persons: 389 under 18; 278 over 64

389 under 18; 278 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 235

235 Change in homelessness from 2018: +2,349 people (+109.6%)

+2,349 people (+109.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total homelessness, 2023: 4,725 (37.6% of 12,556 unhoused statewide)

4,725 (37.6% of 12,556 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,335; Unsheltered: 706

Sheltered: 3,335; Unsheltered: 706 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,770 female, 2,875 male, 36 transgender, 44 other

1,770 female, 2,875 male, 36 transgender, 44 other Age of unhoused persons: 825 under 18; 224 over 64

825 under 18; 224 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 238

238 Change in homelessness from 2018: -1,063 people (-18.4%)

-1,063 people (-18.4%) Geographic service area: Major city

16. District of Columbia, District of Columbia

Total homelessness, 2023: 4,922 (100.0% of 4,922 unhoused statewide)

4,922 (100.0% of 4,922 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,029; Unsheltered: 825

Sheltered: 3,029; Unsheltered: 825 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,698 female, 3,159 male, 39 transgender, 26 other

1,698 female, 3,159 male, 39 transgender, 26 other Age of unhoused persons: 715 under 18; 403 over 64

715 under 18; 403 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 218

218 Change in homelessness from 2018: -1,982 people (-28.7%)

-1,982 people (-28.7%) Geographic service area: Major city

15. Boston, Massachusetts

Total homelessness, 2023: 5,202 (27.2% of 19,141 unhoused statewide)

5,202 (27.2% of 19,141 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,738; Unsheltered: 169

Sheltered: 4,738; Unsheltered: 169 Gender of unhoused persons: 2,592 female, 2,587 male, 10 transgender, 13 other

2,592 female, 2,587 male, 10 transgender, 13 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,940 under 18; 207 over 64

1,940 under 18; 207 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 190

190 Change in homelessness from 2018: -986 people (-15.9%)

-986 people (-15.9%) Geographic service area: Major city

14. Santa Ana, Anaheim/Orange County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 6,050 (3.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

6,050 (3.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,439; Unsheltered: 3,057

Sheltered: 2,439; Unsheltered: 3,057 Gender of unhoused persons: 2,150 female, 3,862 male, 19 transgender, 19 other

2,150 female, 3,862 male, 19 transgender, 19 other Age of unhoused persons: 727 under 18; 265 over 64

727 under 18; 265 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 238

238 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,095 people (+22.1%)

+1,095 people (+22.1%) Geographic service area: Largely suburban

13. Chicago, Illinois

Total homelessness, 2023: 6,139 (51.4% of 11,947 unhoused statewide)

6,139 (51.4% of 11,947 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,152; Unsheltered: 990

Sheltered: 4,152; Unsheltered: 990 Gender of unhoused persons: 1,906 female, 4,187 male, 32 transgender, 14 other

1,906 female, 4,187 male, 32 transgender, 14 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,002 under 18; 255 over 64

1,002 under 18; 255 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 317

317 Change in homelessness from 2018: +689 people (+12.6%)

+689 people (+12.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

12. Portland, Gresham/Multnomah County, Oregon

Total homelessness, 2023: 6,297 (31.3% of 20,142 unhoused statewide)

6,297 (31.3% of 20,142 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,821; Unsheltered: 3,944

Sheltered: 1,821; Unsheltered: 3,944 Gender of unhoused persons: 2,553 female, 3,516 male, 71 transgender, 157 other

2,553 female, 3,516 male, 71 transgender, 157 other Age of unhoused persons: 833 under 18; 317 over 64

833 under 18; 317 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 454

454 Change in homelessness from 2018: +2,278 people (+56.7%)

+2,278 people (+56.7%) Geographic service area: Major city

11. Las Vegas/Clark County, Nevada

Total homelessness, 2023: 6,566 (75.8% of 8,666 unhoused statewide)

6,566 (75.8% of 8,666 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,104; Unsheltered: 3,912

Sheltered: 2,104; Unsheltered: 3,912 Gender of unhoused persons: 2,139 female, 4,370 male, 2 transgender, 55 other

2,139 female, 4,370 male, 2 transgender, 55 other Age of unhoused persons: 542 under 18; 921 over 64

542 under 18; 921 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 912

912 Change in homelessness from 2018: +483 people (+7.9%)

+483 people (+7.9%) Geographic service area: Major city

10. San Francisco, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 7,582 (4.2% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

7,582 (4.2% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,904; Unsheltered: 4,397

Sheltered: 2,904; Unsheltered: 4,397 Gender of unhoused persons: 2,503 female, 4,691 male, 257 transgender, 131 other

2,503 female, 4,691 male, 257 transgender, 131 other Age of unhoused persons: 414 under 18; 227 over 64

414 under 18; 227 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 548

548 Change in homelessness from 2018: +725 people (+10.6%)

+725 people (+10.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

9. Sacramento City & County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 9,281 (5.1% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

9,281 (5.1% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,986; Unsheltered: 6,664

Sheltered: 1,986; Unsheltered: 6,664 Gender of unhoused persons: 3,082 female, 6,006 male, 106 transgender, 87 other

3,082 female, 6,006 male, 106 transgender, 87 other Age of unhoused persons: 713 under 18; 190 over 64

713 under 18; 190 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 624

624 Change in homelessness from 2018: +5,660 people (+156.3%)

+5,660 people (+156.3%) Geographic service area: Major city

8. Phoenix, Mesa/Maricopa County, Arizona

Total homelessness, 2023: 9,642 (67.7% of 14,237 unhoused statewide)

9,642 (67.7% of 14,237 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,668; Unsheltered: 4,908

Sheltered: 3,668; Unsheltered: 4,908 Gender of unhoused persons: 3,400 female, 6,188 male, 34 transgender, 20 other

3,400 female, 6,188 male, 34 transgender, 20 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,133 under 18; 642 over 64

1,133 under 18; 642 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 505

505 Change in homelessness from 2018: +3,344 people (+53.1%)

+3,344 people (+53.1%) Geographic service area: Major city

7. Oakland, Berkeley/Alameda County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 9,759 (5.4% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

9,759 (5.4% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,807; Unsheltered: 7,135

Sheltered: 1,807; Unsheltered: 7,135 Gender of unhoused persons: 3,592 female, 6,037 male, 42 transgender, 88 other

3,592 female, 6,037 male, 42 transgender, 88 other Age of unhoused persons: 592 under 18; 227 over 64

592 under 18; 227 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 552

552 Change in homelessness from 2018: +4,263 people (+77.6%)

+4,263 people (+77.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

6. San Jose/Santa Clara City & County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 9,903 (5.5% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

9,903 (5.5% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,186; Unsheltered: 7,401

Sheltered: 2,186; Unsheltered: 7,401 Gender of unhoused persons: 3,565 female, 6,139 male, 110 transgender, 89 other

3,565 female, 6,139 male, 110 transgender, 89 other Age of unhoused persons: 780 under 18; 884 over 64

780 under 18; 884 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 479

479 Change in homelessness from 2018: +2,649 people (+77.6%)

+2,649 people (+77.6%) Geographic service area: Major city

5. Metropolitan Denver, Colorado

Total homelessness, 2023: 10,054 (69.6% of 14,439 unhoused statewide)

10,054 (69.6% of 14,439 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 5,774; Unsheltered: 2,763

Sheltered: 5,774; Unsheltered: 2,763 Gender of unhoused persons: 3,769 female, 6,161 male, 62 transgender, 62 other

3,769 female, 6,161 male, 62 transgender, 62 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,726 under 18; 508 over 64

1,726 under 18; 508 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 653

653 Change in homelessness from 2018: +4,737 people (+89.1%)

+4,737 people (+89.1%) Geographic service area: Major city

4. San Diego City and County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 10,264 (5.7% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

10,264 (5.7% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,895; Unsheltered: 5,171

Sheltered: 3,895; Unsheltered: 5,171 Gender of unhoused persons: 3,663 female, 6,461 male, 63 transgender, 77 other

3,663 female, 6,461 male, 63 transgender, 77 other Age of unhoused persons: 1,277 under 18; 749 over 64

1,277 under 18; 749 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 814

814 Change in homelessness from 2018: +1,688 people (+19.7%)

+1,688 people (+19.7%) Geographic service area: Major city

3. Seattle/King County, Washington

Total homelessness, 2023: 14,149 (50.5% of 28,036 unhoused statewide)

14,149 (50.5% of 28,036 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,885; Unsheltered: 7,685

Sheltered: 4,885; Unsheltered: 7,685 Gender of unhoused persons: 4,650 female, 9,050 male, 263 transgender, 186 other

4,650 female, 9,050 male, 263 transgender, 186 other Age of unhoused persons: 2,448 under 18; 343 over 64

2,448 under 18; 343 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 880

880 Change in homelessness from 2018: +2,037 people (+16.8%)

+2,037 people (+16.8%) Geographic service area: Major city

2. Los Angeles City & County, California

Total homelessness, 2023: 71,320 (39.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide)

71,320 (39.3% of 181,399 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 15,835; Unsheltered: 52,307

Sheltered: 15,835; Unsheltered: 52,307 Gender of unhoused persons: 21,935 female, 47,593 male, 1,112 transgender, 680 other

21,935 female, 47,593 male, 1,112 transgender, 680 other Age of unhoused persons: 6,230 under 18; 4,721 over 64

6,230 under 18; 4,721 over 64 Black Americans unhoused persons: 3,874

3,874 Change in homelessness from 2018: +21,365 people (42.8%)

+21,365 people (42.8%) Geographic service area: Major city

1. New York City, New York

Total homelessness, 2023: 88,025 (85.3% of 103,200 unhoused statewide)

88,025 (85.3% of 103,200 unhoused statewide) Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 81,108; Unsheltered: 4,085

Sheltered: 81,108; Unsheltered: 4,085 Gender of unhoused persons: 37,788 female, 49,650 male, 498 transgender, 89 other

37,788 female, 49,650 male, 498 transgender, 89 other Age of unhoused persons: 25,200 under 18; 3,586 over 64

25,200 under 18; 3,586 over 64 Unhoused veteran: 567

567 Change in homelessness from 2018: +9,349 people (+11.9%)

+9,349 people (+11.9%) Geographic service area: Major city