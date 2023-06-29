Bed Bath & Beyond Lives On

Bed Bath & Beyond was supposed to go away. It went bankrupt because of poor management and a lack of cash. Its employees were fired, along with management. Its stores were shut down, which hurt some property owners. However, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) bought Bed Bath & Beyond’s domains and website, among other things, for a tiny $21.5 million. Wall Street loved the deal and sent the price of Overstock.com higher. One reason is that Overstock.com will use Bed Bath & Beyond as the new name for its online presence. (These companies have the worst reputations.)



The deal shows that brands can live on after the businesses that own them go away. The same happened with RadioShack and, for a while, book retailer Borders. This also happened briefly for Blockbuster.



Another advantage Overstock.com has is that it will operate Bed Bath & Beyond without the encumbrance of people, store rent or a large investment in marketing. It also gives up on bumbling management.



Bed Bath & Beyond built its brand for 52 years. In 2011, it had over 1,100 locations, making it a nationwide company. Its revenue topped $10 billion.



Overstock.com can sell thousands of products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. In many quarters, Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand is better known than Overstock.com’s, which makes the move a real coup.

Overstock.com’s stock should have risen when it bought Bed Bath & Beyond’s assets. It got a brand that was half a century in the making and was still very well known among consumers.