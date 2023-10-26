5 Little-Known Perks to Shopping at Costco J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What are some little-known perks to shopping at Costco? And why should shoppers care?

American consumers have plenty of reasons now to be cautious. Interest rates have risen sharply over the past couple of years, making some big-ticket purchases, like cars and homes, beyond the reach of many. Inflation has cooled a bit but remains near a 40-year high. Americans are carrying more debt than ever before, which makes saving a challenge. In addition, there are plenty of signs that the economy is slowing and may even fall into recession. If that were not enough, geopolitical concerns over the likes of Ukraine, Israel and Tawain provide additional uncertainty.

So it is no surprise that many consumers are tightening their belts, even with the holiday shopping season approaching. Some turn to using coupons or shift to shopping at discount stores. Others eliminate spending on anything but the bare essentials. However, there are ways that shoppers can get more out of their shopping trips. Many retailers offer perks that shoppers may not know about or may not have taken advantage of. One of those retailers is Costco.

Costco is known for its membership warehouse club business model and for offering competitive prices on a wide variety of general merchandise. This includes groceries, electronics, appliances and furniture. It has almost 600 locations in the United States and more than 120 million members. It is not only one of the biggest grocery store chains in North America but also among the American companies with the best reputations.

These are some little-known perks of shopping at Costco.

1. Costco Concierge Services

Members who need help buying gifts, booking travel or finding tickets to events are in luck. With a phone call they can do all this and more. Costco’s concierge service also acts as a middleman between members and manufacturers or vendors, offering technical support and free extended warranties for a wide variety of electronics and appliances.

2. Costco Business Center

Membership holders have access to unique deals, products and services that are especially helpful for their businesses, such as in offices, food service and convenience stores. These offerings include a wide selection of office supplies, furniture, equipment, janitorial supplies and even snacks. Some goods can even be purchased by the pallet or truckload.

3. Free Home Delivery

Members hoping to save money on shipping costs and avoid the hassle of having to pick up large items can opt for free home delivery on select items. These include as appliances, furniture, and electronics. Costco also offers same-day delivery of perishable groceries in qualifying zip codes.

4. Gift Cards

Another great way members can save money is by purchasing bundles of gift cards for less than the full value of the cards. Gift cards for a variety of stores, restaurants, movie theaters and airlines are available. They are perfect as stocking stuffers or for members to use for themselves.

5. Travel Services

Costco can also help members find deals on airline flights, car rentals, hotels and vacation packages, including cruises. Some Costco locations offer free overnight parking for recreational vehicles. Travelers can save money with discount gasoline and diesel. Costco even offers free tire repairs. Other tire services include rotation and balancing. Plus there’s more: auto insurance purchased through Costco includes roadside assistance.