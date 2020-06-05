50 Easy Ways to Be a Healthier Person 24/7

With much of the United States under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a challenge for Americans to maintain healthy habits. Many parks and public gathering places were closed and gyms shuttered.

As the country is beginning to ease social distancing measures, with people returning to work, and businesses slowly reopening, 24/7 Tempo has been taking a look at 50 easy ways to be a healthier person. We reviewed materials from various health care publications and sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click here to see 50 easy ways to be a healthier person.

Though stay-at-home orders have expired, most people are still unsure about going back to the office. Many have used the lockdown as an opportunity to exercise when and where they could, develop cooking skills, find outlets to relieve stress, and live a more healthy lifestyle.

In addition to self-help efforts, people have used the time at home to catch up on matters around the house that had been neglected that can also help improve a family’s health, such as changing bed sheets more often and, replacing toothbrushes more frequently, and making sure the temperature of the bedroom is conducive for a good night’s sleep. This is what you should do for a better night’s sleep.