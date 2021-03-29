22 Must-Have Medical Tests for Women

Women all over the world have a longer life expectancy than men, according to the World Health Organization. It’s no different in the United States, where the average life expectancy at birth for women is 81.1 years compared with 76.1 years for men.

One reason for the difference is that women are generally more mindful about their health than men, are more likely to see a doctor, and are more forthcoming about problematic symptoms. Lifestyle choices and personal health care may be a factor as well. Women in general tend to take better care of themselves. They make a doctor’s appointment even if their symptoms are vague. Also, men are significantly more likely to drink heavily and they tend to smoke more.

Women need to consider issues related to fertility and their reproductive systems. Hormone levels change as women age, adding to potential health concerns. In addition to health challenges unique to women, some chronic diseases, such as migraine headaches and thyroid problems, that can affect both sexes impact women more. Here are 50 health tips every woman should know.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of examinations every woman should have and when, using sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

