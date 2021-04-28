The Best and Worst States for Retirees

Retirement may be the end of a career, but it’s also the start of a new chapter of adulthood. Most people know when they can or want to retire. Where to retire, however, may be a more complex decision to make.

To rank the best and worst states for people who want to stay active, both physically and socially, in retirement, 24/7 Tempo used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We created an index of more than 20 measures of retirement-friendliness, representing four categories — environment, health-related factors, social support, and demographics.

One of the advantages of retirement is that a person is not limited to living in their current state. Many retirees relocate to experience a different way of life in a new environment. It’s hard to look past sunshine, nice weather year-round, as well as a large number of retirement communities and social events.

To stay happy as well as healthy in older age, it is important that people eat a healthy diet, avoid unhealthy habits like smoking, and get preventive medical care like vaccinations and disease screenings. It’s important that retirees have a good idea of what their cost of living will be so they can make plans, save, and avoid financial hardship. This is what it costs to retire in every state.

