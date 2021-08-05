18 Myths About Sunscreen and Sun Protection

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., with millions of cases diagnosed each year. It’s also one of the most highly treatable when found early and one of the most preventable cancers.

Protecting the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is the best way to lower the risk of developing skin cancer. But misinformation on how people can do this effectively is rampant.

To create a list of common sun protection myths, 24/7 Tempo consulted board certified dermatologists with more than 20 years of combined experience and reviewed information from organizations dedicated to skin health such as the American Academy of Dermatology Association and the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Exposure to UV rays can also contribute to accelerated signs of aging. Changes to the skin due to chronic exposure to ultraviolet rays, a process called photogaing, is responsible for about 90% of premature aging. Sun exposure is also a leading risk factor for developing skin cancer — about 90% are caused by UV radiation.

