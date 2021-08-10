This Is the Largest City in Every State

America’s population has more than doubled since 1950, when about 151.3 million people inhabited the U.S. As of August 2021, the resident population of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, was just over 332.6 million, making America the third-most populous nation on Earth after China and India.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the largest cities in every state, using figures obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In all but 11 states, the largest city gained population since 2015. There are six cities on the list with a population topping 1 million people. Population changes between 2015 and 2020 vary from a decrease of more than 5% to an increase of over 10%.

Americans have always relocated between cities, but the pace of relocation has slowed. In 2018 and 2019, just 9.8% of residents changed residence, an all-time low. Still, many cities in all parts of the country have grown since 2010, and cities in the South have grown the fastest.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still unclear, though there is some evidence suggesting the move away from cities is not as significant as previously thought.

Millennials used to drive population growth in cities as they preferred to stay close to work, but as they get older, they are turning to the suburbs and looking to buy a house and start a family. And that sometimes means relocating to another state. Here are the best and worst states to raise a family.

Click here to see the most populous city in every state