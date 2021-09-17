Real ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Each State That Will Make You a Trivia Champion

Few game shows in TV history are as iconic as “Jeopardy!” Answering trivia questions about anything from “U.S. stuff” and “state mottos” to “spelling” and “we love the planet” is a favorite pastime of many Americans. A big part of the fun of the show is playing along at home. And now you have a chance to test your skills.

24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives, a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984. The correct response to each of the 50 clues we selected is one of the 50 states.

“Jeopardy!” premiered in 1964 as a daytime TV show. It became so popular that in 1984 it was moved to primetime, where it has remained. As is the case with many long-running shows, the ratings go up and down — it was even canceled in 1975 due to low ratings, and revived three years later.

In 2019, “Jeopardy!” hit a ratings record as a result of James Holzhauer’s streak of 32 consecutive wins. An average of more than 13.2 million households tuned in every day the week of April 29, the highest number of viewers in 14 years. “Jeopardy!” and a few other programs have come to dominate American television screen time over the years — check out the 50 longest-running Primetime TV shows.

Wonder how you’d rate on the game show? Take the following pop quiz and see how you stack up. We included some questions that may even baffle some former champs.

