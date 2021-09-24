The Most Common Warning Signs Your Thyroid Isn’t Working Right

One of the most important parts of the body also happens to be one of the smallest ones. The butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck plays a role in many vital body functions such as heart rate and metabolism, and it helps regulate mood, muscle strength, body weight, energy levels, and cholesterol, to name a few.

A blood test can help determine if the thyroid is functioning normally or if it produces too little or too few thyroid hormones. When the thyroid doesn’t function properly, the symptoms can be vague and the problem can remain undiagnosed for years. The consequences can vary from chronic fatigue to infertility.

To compile a list of common signs of thyroid problems, 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous sites that focus on health and thyroid issues specifically.

One in eight women will have a dysfunctional thyroid during her life, which can cause menstrual problems, difficulty getting pregnant, as well as health problems once a woman is pregnant. Women who have gone through radiotherapy or have anemia or Type 1 diabetes are at a higher risk for thyroid disease.

More women than men have thyroid disease, including thyroid cancer, which can be detected with a biopsy or imaging tests, including an MRI, an ultrasound, a radioiodine scan, or a chest X-ray. About 33,000 women are diagnosed with thyroid cancer a year, and 1,000 women die from the disease.

Similar to thyroid disease, many other health problems are hiding behind vague symptoms most people dismiss as being the result of lack of sleep or too much stress. Here are 28 warning signs you are in bad health.

