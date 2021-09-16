Warning Signs That You Are In Bad Health

Most people know they have to head to the hospital if their chest hurts or if they can’t breathe. And they know they should get tested for COVID-19 if they have a fever, discomfort breathing, loss of taste or smell, or dry cough. These signs are practically impossible to ignore.

But there are seemingly trivial symptoms that are the body’s way of showing a person’s health may be compromised.

To create a list of 28 warning signs of underlying health problems, 24/7 Tempo reviewed scores of research papers, reviews of academic studies, and numerous sites that focus on health such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WebMD, and Mayo Clinic.

Some conditions people have for a long time — completely unaware. Most people rely on what they know about what’s normal to gauge the gravity of their symptoms. When it comes to behaviour, however, sometimes even so-called normal behavior can wreak havoc on the body — here are 21 “harmless” habits that are actually aging you faster than you can imagine.

Many people already know that getting cravings even when they’re already full is a sign of junk food overconsumption, but remaining hungry after eating a meal can also indicate diabetes. Some habits are hard to recognize as being a sign of a potential health problem, especially if they have been part of our daily routine for years. But it never hurts to pay closer attention.

