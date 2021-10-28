US Cities With the Longest Workweeks

Record numbers of Americans have quit their jobs in recent months. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” one-in-four U.S. workers left their job in 2021. Much of the exodus is being driven by employee burnout, which often results from spending too much time at work.

Partly in an effort to reduce the likelihood of employee burnout, governments and companies are experimenting with four-day workweeks. Following successful trial runs in Iceland and New Zealand, Scotland is set to implement its own four-day workweek trial period, without pay reduction. The Japanese government actively encourages companies to use the four-day workweek model. Here is a look at how long the typical work week is around the world.

In the United States, meanwhile, the five-day workweek remains the norm. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, American workers in the 16 to 64 age group usually work an average of 38 hours and 48 minutes per week. But how much time people spend at work could depend on where they live, as in some parts of the country, the typical workweek is far longer.

Using metro area-level census data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities with the longest workweeks. Because working-day length can vary considerably for U.S. service members, metro areas where 10% or more of the labor force are in the military were excluded from analysis. In every metro area on this list, the average workweek is more than 39 hours and 30 minutes in length.

Most of the metro areas on this list are located in the South — including 11 in Texas alone. In these places, workers are more likely to hold full-time jobs, defined as 35 hours or more per week by the Census.

Employment in the cities on this list also tends to be concentrated in industries that typically have longer than average work hours. These sectors include resource extraction, utilities, and manufacturing. Here is a look at the companies with the best work-life balance.

