How to Know When Your Dog Is Bored (and What to Do)

Dogs are fantastic pets that provide us with all sorts of love, entertainment, and companionship. Part of the reason we love them is we have a lot in common. One of those things is boredom.

This can lead to less than desirable canine behavior as they try to entertain themselves. There are some great ways to help pets get their energy out that are also enjoyable for owners. A dog can be a great excuse to take a walk around the neighborhood and just enjoy the moment. They are also good companions for hikes and other outdoor activities.

Further, training a dog is a good way to strengthen the bond while also improving our own patience and understanding of our four-legged friends.

To determine how to know when your dog is bored and what to do about it, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles from the American Kennel Club and other canine experts about the behaviors dogs exhibit when bored, and how to keep them from being bored and exhibiting those behaviors.

Dogs are descended from wolves and many of them were bred to do specific jobs. They are very smart creatures that are filled with energy and curiosity. Like us, if they aren’t able to use their energy in constructive ways, they can become mischievous.

Dogs are often very social creatures that want to spend their days interacting with the world around them. However, as much as we love our pets, we can’t revolve our entire day around them. That means sometimes they have to get bored like we do. Giving a dog a big yard to play in can be great but isn’t always feasible. For those living in more confined spaces — these are the best apartment dog breeds in America.

Some people are hesitant to get a dog for a lot of reasons. It’s a big commitment but one that certainly pays off. Boredom can lead to bad behavior but there are plenty of remedies for canine boredom and ways to properly train a dog. Allergies can be another impasse stopping people from getting a pet — and these are the 16 best dogs for people with allergies.

