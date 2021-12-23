The Top Trending Christmas Movie in Every State

For many Americans, Christmas time means gathering with family around the TV and watching classic holiday movies. Over the years, Hollywood has produced Christmas movies that are romances, action flicks, animated kids films, and even a few raunchy holiday-themed comedies.

Of course, not everyone has the same favorite holiday movie, but it’s interesting that tastes can even differ by state. People in some states prefer movies set in their own state, although many states share a favorite. The Christmas movies that people keep coming back to year after year vary from state to state — including several that prefer movies set in their own state.

To determine each state’s favorite Christmas movie, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on the top trending movies on search engines in each state, gathered by TOP Data, a research and data marketing agency.

Many states that border each other have similar tastes in Christmas movies. In several northern states, for example, “Home Alone” ranks as the favorite holiday film, while others, especially in the South, prefer the Jim Carrey classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” A few newer Christmas films from the past few years, like “Holiday Rush” and “The Christmas Chronicles,” made the list as well.

The Christmas movies on this list are either new favorites or classics that have stood the test of time.