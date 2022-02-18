This American City Is the Easiest To Relocate To

Americans have continued to move from place to place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for the moves during the pandemic were the desire to leave expensive coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities and towns inland. This has caused home prices to spike in some smaller communities. There is also the perception that the “quality of living” is better outside America’s largest metros. (These are America’s 50 best cities to live.)

The COVID-19 pandemic has also made millions of Americans less tethered to the locations of their company’s offices. But not all cities are equally easy to move to, though Napa, California, is the American city that is easiest to relocate to.

One hurdle to moving is home prices and inventories. Mattress manufacturer Amerisleep looked at this challenge in a research report that covered the easiest cities to relocate to. It compared housing data in America’s 200 largest metros and screened for increases in home prices and home inventory between 2018 and 2021. The data used for the study was taken from Zillow and the U.S. Census. Cities were rated on a point system.

The authors commented: “Cities where house prices have risen below the average, and more houses are on the market, combine the best of both worlds for people looking to start somewhere new.”

24/7 Wall St. reviewed Amerisleep’s data to find the 22 American cities easiest to relocate to. The city at the top of the list was Napa, with 5.89 points. THe authors noted that Napa’s high rank is the result of “a 31% increase in the number of houses on sale since 2018 – the highest rate of all areas included in the study.” In addition, “there has been a relatively low 13% increase in property cost, from an average of $101,872 in March 2018 to $115,575 in the latest available figures. Napa’s current population is 79,246.”

Napa was followed by Abilene, Texas, with a score of 5.42. Its population is 125,182. Austin, Texas, was next with a score of 4.85. Its population is 961,855. (Find out if these cities are among the cheapest cities where everyone wants to live right now.)

On the far end of the spectrum, “Out of the top 200 populated cities that were in the study, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is the most challenging city for people to relocate to. Tuscaloosa has a population of 99,600 and has seen a decrease of 49% in house availability since 2018.”

